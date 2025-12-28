Drink more water.

Find ways to improve the regularity and quality of my note-taking.

We have enough time to not need to save any by flying anywhere.

Keep a handwritten record of books read not an electronic one:

Don’t come up with a (borderline performative) ‘theme’ for my reading year.

Pick up plenty of books that I wouldn’t usually try.

If in doubt about what to do, pick up a book and read (or a notebook and write).

Support quality print journals like SOUVENIR Magazine, Sidetracked, Rouleur, Like The Wind, Lodestars Anthology.

Encourage, in every way, 2026 as a year of adventure for JoJo Thomson

Use my notes and photographs to make a lasting record of our 3-month interrail trip … don’t think of it as a ‘book’.

Celebrate Others … in our weekly ‘Field Notes for Curious Minds’ and with updated Recommendations on Substack.

Decide what direction to take the Encouragement Manifesto: Refresh the Encouragement Sessions? Perhaps fewer candidates for mentoring but a deeper dive spread over several months rather than one-off conversations. Podcast? I like the idea, but is there an appetite for it? Transfer essays from our website to Substack (close website by end of January).

Commit to the Commonplace Book Club in January with Jillian Hess and use it as a springboard to achieve (2) above.

Eggs for protein … breakfast like a king.

Stop recording exercise on Strava. Just do it for enjoyment and the way it makes me feel.

More telephone calls to friends. Use my phone as a phone!

Regularly pick a cookbook and prepare new recipes.

Make time to study and practice French. Pas d’excuses.

Plant fruit trees.

Make sure I am at home on the smallholding for the fruit harvest and make time to preserve our pickings.

Generally, less sugar. I suspect I have already had more than a lifetime’s worth. There are some easy wins - the so-called low hanging fruit. Oh, and more fruit.

In 2024, I joined the slow reading community led by Simon Haisell to read Wolf Hall. I loved it but other books distracted me from the rest of Hilary Mantel’s Cromwell trilogy. I intend to make up for that by joining the ‘Wolf Crawl’ in early-May for Bring Up The Bodies and late-July for The Mirror and the Light. I used to think slow reading (and joining in) was not for me. Simon changed that recalcitrant attitude with the marvellous experience he has created: Footnotes and Tangents 2026 Wolf Crawl Reading Schedule Hello Wolf Crawlers… Read more

When JoJo Thomson says “do you want to join me for a walk”, just say yes.