We are exploring Europe by rail, a 3-month long celebration of a milestone birthday. Our thoughts, images, reflections and tales from the road rail are being gathered at ‘Off The Beaten Tracks’. This is ‘ A Postcard From … ’, a series of short introductions to the places we have visited; what we loved, where we stayed and ate, coffee spots and our ‘must-sees’. We hope you might find inspiration for your future travels.

Odense

Snapshot

Odense is Denmark’s third city, a small, friendly, walkable place. We spent two nights there and it feels like somewhere we’ll return to. The cathedral is hugely impressive and the parkland behind it is peaceful. Like so many Nordic towns, it feels vibrant, invested in, clean and an encouragement to residents and visitors alike to hop on a bike. We love the way old buildings are reused. Contemporary styles, whether it is for living spaces, commercial buildings or museums, all seems to ‘fit’. Just as pretty at night.

Just One Thing

It should be no surprise to learn that the Hans Christian Andersen Museum to celebrate the renowned writer of fairytales in his birthplace is a most magical place. The sweeping curves of the architecture draw you deeper in his story (and his tales) We used the English speakers audio guide - narrated by author Lemony Snickett - an imaginative commentary added even more to a overall experience. You get a sense of the times Andersen worked in, as well as a magical re-introduction to much-loved stories from your childhood.

If you do ‘just one thing’, visit this fairytale museum.

Run

There’s no better way to get your bearings, particularly after a rail journey, than to set out for a quick run (or energetic walk, if you prefer). From our rental room, we headed towards the Havnebad, an open air pool surrounded by smart new apartments, finding our space on the smooth shared-use tracks for cyclists and walkers. Just 3-5 kilometres is all we need to shake off the cobwebs.

Coffee Break

This should probably be called ‘brunch break’. We cannot resist sharing Deilig (Danish for delicious), a stunning café in the same development as the Hans Christian Andersen Museum that offers a wonderful approach to our favourite meal of the day … and very fine coffee too. Pick 3, 5 or 7 items from a menu, ticking your choices and adding your favourite brew … pop your name on the order sheet and delight in the utter deliciousness that ensues. We went twice!

Take your pick from the DEILIGness

Eat

Quite by chance, down a side road off the main shopping street, we stumbled on Lalou Vinbar. This was top end dining served by Thomas Brieghel and Esben Lunddahl who share a passion for provenance, great flavours and excellent wine. We could not have felt better valued as we just strolled in off the street into an already buzzing atmosphere. Shown to the only remaining table for two, we were at the heart of a lively service. But never once did Thomas or Esben rush their service, stopping along to the way to chat about some of our deli food stories. It took three servings of bread - generously offered - to mop every drop of each exquisite sauce.

Lalou Vinbar, Klaregade 3, 5000 Odense C

Repeat

We’ll be back.