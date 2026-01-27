We explored Europe by rail, a 3-month long celebration of a milestone birthday. Our thoughts, images, reflections and tales are gathered at ‘ Off The Beaten Tracks ’. This is ‘ A Postcard From … ’, a series of short introductions to places we have visited; our impressions, what we loved, where we stayed and ate, coffee spots and our ‘must-dos’.

We hope they offer inspiration for your own travels.

Siena

Snapshot

For several years, pictures (posted by our friend Anna) of the Palio di Siena have beguiled us. Huge colourful flags waving over cobbled streets, the Piazza del Campo thronged with partisan crowds bellowing for the rider and steed representing their ‘contrada’ or district, celebratory feasts filling the streets, nearly 400 years of tradition engulfing this city state. Twice a year the races are run, the dust and heat of a Tuscan summer no doubt adding to the fever pitch. Though we were in Siena as autumn turned to winter, throughout the city there were signs of the equine spectacle. Astonishing art captures flowing manes and racing silks, tethering rings hang from historic buildings, the headquarters of the seventeen ‘contrade’ sit hidden in side streets. As we’d planned our trip, Siena and Florence competed for our attention, much as the rivalry between them intensified throughout the 14th and 15th centuries before it culminated in the Italian Wars. These conflicts ultimately weakened Siena's political and economic position, and catapulted Florence forward, eventually turning it into the overwhelmed city so beloved by tourists in modern times. But we love an underdog, so Siena won its way onto our itinerary … and into our hearts. From the glory and wonder of the Romanesque and Gothic cathedral, to the frescos and gilded manuscripts in the Piccolomini Library, the rich history of this Tuscan masterpiece transports you. Narrow streets draw you inexorably to the Piazza del Campo. Close your eyes, hear the thunder of hooves, imagine the roar of the crowd. But the beautifully preserved history of this astonishing city needs little imagination to bring it to life. Walk the city walls, enter through strategically placed gates, slip into shaded corners and cool church interiors, gaze up at red brick towers and blue skies. There is magic in this medieval treasure.

Stay

Perhaps another time we would stay in Siena - the lure of an apartment overlooking a piazza, a short walk to a long lunch - but we stayed in a fabulous rental in Certaldo, a pleasant little community overlooked by its old town. It’s railway station opens up Siena and Florence (roughly 45-minutes to each city). Bear in mind, it is a strange way to enter Siena. Before the 20 minute walk into town, you head up a combination of escalators and moving floors through about eight levels, including a shopping centre. Exit at the top, turn left and keep walking to the Porta Camollia.

Eat

In our stubborn refusal to behave ‘like all those tourists’ we sought our sustenance off the beaten tracks. In the case of Siena, while our hunger pangs started in Piazza del Campo, there was no chance that we would succumb to the ‘tourist taxes’ of those osteria surrounding the famous square. Slide off the square onto Bauchi di Sotto, stride purposefully through the dawdling crowds, and take a confident right turn into Via di Calzoleria, No 12 … linger … listen to the chatter of locals, tables full of work colleagues pausing for a proper break in the working day. Authentic dishes, gentle but efficient hospitality, reasonable prices, a cheeky glass of red.

Maybe this next choice should be in the ‘DO ONE THING’ section 👇 … but some of you won’t be up for a meat feast, so we’ll share this as a personal preference.

The Florentine steak at Ristorante Il Salotto is a thing of beauty … you order it by weight, they cook it to perfection (medium rare) and, if you are at all like us, you accessorise it with a bottle of Chianti Riserva from far enough down the wine list to assure yourself of its quality, but not so far down that you have no funds left for the final 10 days of your 3-month adventure.

Chianti Riserva | Ambiance | Florentine Steak @ Ristorante Il Salotto

Do One Thing

I am torn … “do ONE thing” … I challenge myself by having this quirky little heading woven into the format of these ‘postcards from ..’, something repeatable in posts that people probably will only read as one-offs, not as a series. Perhaps I have painted myself into a corner?

How do I decide the ‘one thing’ to do in Siena?

Compare and contrast, pick one … the Piccolomini Library, you cannot miss it. Exquisite frescos, painted manuscripts that are every bit as artistic as the most renowned canvas by a Dutch Master or a storied Impressionist, the three graces, a painted ceiling … all this in a side room, a modest part of a glorious cathedral. Oh, yes, Siena Cathedral; you have to visit. Soaring buttresses held aloft by black and white stone columns, floor mosaics, an unbelievable octagonal pulpit sculpted in marble, wooden choir stalls expertly wrought in marquetry, and dazzling 16th century stain glass windows. Unmissable. What of the artefacts, the part religion has played in the city’s history? You simply must spend time in Opera della Metropolitana, a museum housing artworks from the cathedral. Start in the highest point with the Panorama dal Facciatone for breathtaking views of red-tiled rooftops and look down in the splendour of the cathedral.

Do one thing?

Impossible … walk the streets, linger over lunch, gaze up, look down, scan the horizon.

Do one thing? If we have to narrow it down … really, just one?

Visit Siena. Go, just go.