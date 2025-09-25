We are exploring Europe by rail, a 3-month long celebration of a milestone birthday. Our thoughts, images, reflections and tales from the road rail are being gathered at ‘Off The Beaten Tracks’. This is ‘ A Postcard From … ’, a series of short introductions to the places we have visited; what we loved, where we stayed and ate, coffee spots and our ‘must-sees’. We hope you might find inspiration for your future travels.

Tallinn, Estonia

Snapshot

A ferry from Stockholm to Tallinn is more like a mini cruise, with two decks of entertainment, retail and restaurants to sate every appetite. Silky smooth waters made for a serene departure, Swedish archipelagos commandeered by the wealthy, quiet statements of aspirations met. A mid-morning arrival might be tricky for immediate hotel check-ins but perfect for squeezing every drop from a city replete with history but brimming with contemporary energy. The Old Town dazzles, guild halls and onion-domed churches balanced atop fortified city walls. But the energy bristles out of reclaimed industrial buildings; a photography gallery/meeting place/co-work space; restaurants and retail in old warehouses that provide the foundations for soaring, cutting-edge architecture, apartments for a modern day workforce. Cobbled streets, and paths paved with gold. A nod to the old, a high five to the future.

Just One Thing

We have two for the price of one (okay, so you have to pay for both but …):

Fotografiska - an old concrete building in a creative neighbourhood housing three exhibitions - while we were there Bruce Gilden was the headline act but the exhibition about Space was also compelling. The café/meeting place was buzzing and offered some of the best brunch/lunch food we have enjoyed on our trip. The sort of place you want to linger, tapping away on a laptop, drinking coffee and people watching while you soak in the atmosphere.

© Bruce Gilden | @ Bruce Gilden | @ Vincent Fournier

PoCo - more art, but this time the surreal, cartoonish punch in the cultural gut offered by pop art; Andy Warhol is at the heart of the action, of course, but Banksy makes waves too, as well as lesser known but super-interesting artists from the Baltics region. A small museum but well worth an hour and a half of losing yourself among the provocations.

Andy Warhol | Roy Lichtenstein | Banksy

Coffee/Brunch Break

The cafe at Fotografiska gets our vote. Wonderful atmosphere, no hurry, and a warm welcome … most importantly, great tastes. Bonus points for having amazing exhibitions just upstairs.

Eat

We stayed in the Rotermann Quarter, a triumph of regeneration. While still a work in progress, the stunning mix of historic and contemporary architecture houses museums, boutiques and restaurants for all tastes. On an evening when a full sit-down restaurant meal wasn’t on the cards, we chose small plate pickings at a tiny tapas bar called Siesta.

Authentic flavours and a buzzing atmosphere made it the perfect choice.

Sleep

Citybox is such a great concept. Based in Bergen, its cutting edge ‘hotels’ are popping up around Scandinavia (and Belgium). Clean, modern spaces, all the facilities, digital check-in, design-led rooms, great prices. We snagged a 35m² junior suite for €72. THE most comfortable bed, views of the marina, space to work, fridge, coffee machine. Communal eating spaces, laundry and ironing add to the contemporary convenience.