We are exploring Europe by rail, a 3-month long celebration of a milestone birthday. Our thoughts, images, reflections and tales from the road rail are being gathered at ‘Off The Beaten Tracks’. This is ‘ A Postcard From … ’, a series of short introductions to the places we have visited; what we loved, where we stayed and ate, coffee spots and our ‘must-sees’. We hope you might find inspiration for your future travels.

Ljubljana, Slovenia

Snapshot

By the time we had negotiated the knock-on effect of rail replacement buses meandering through mountain passes and the gargantuan refurbishment of the main station - oh, and an early start for the next day’s three-train leg to Budapest - Ljubljana was reduced to the capital city equivalent of a supermarket sweep. Give or take 8 hours of tourist time. So our immediate impression of a slightly chaotic, overcrowded, claustrophobic city centre is most certainly an unfair snap judgement. We had also emerged from six blissful days in the country; a quick city break was hardly likely to do justice to this renowned jewel in the Slovenian crown. That said, we bustled about, swept along by students and tourists alike, deftly avoiding the cyclists and fast-moving scooters that share the walkways. A picnic by the river soothed furrowed brows before we criss-crossed several of the bridges guidebooks point you towards. The Dragon Bridge and the Triple Bridge attract the tourists (apparently, when asked to widen the original bridge - dating back to 1842 - architect Jože Plečnik preferred to add two side bridges for pedestrians (in 1929 and 1932)). It is an inspired solution. The more we wandered, the greater the pull of quieter side streets. Finally, we found ourselves in a tranquil cobbled street, older houses divided by ventilation corridors that breathed chill air into the stillness we discovered there. A slow late-afternoon meal far from madding crowds in Gornji trg was the perfect appetiser for the sharp climb up to the castle and the finest views of the sun setting on our whistle stop visit.

Just One Thing

Weave one way then the other, crossing the many bridges that span the Ljubljanica. Learn tales of dragons and butchers, cobblers and roosters, as you follow the course of the slow-moving waterway at the heart of the city.

Eat

When the city feels overwhelming, when every street is thronged with tourists and you need to find your own space - your own haven, that quiet welcoming hideaway - turn off Stari trg onto the cobbled history of Gornji trg and grab a table at Gostilna Vida. Pick a chilled natural wine or a cold beer to sip while you share a plate of hummus with piquant chilli oil. Decide on steak and fries, or panko chicken with a katsu sauce … have one of each and offer your dining companion a taste. Relaxed vibe, no hurry, beautiful food. And relax …

Gostilna Vida, Gornji trg, Ljubljana

Perhaps we should give Ljubljana a second chance? Have you been?