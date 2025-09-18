We are exploring Europe by rail, a 3-month long celebration of a milestone birthday. Our thoughts, images, reflections and tales from the road rail are being gathered at ‘Off The Beaten Tracks’. This is ‘ A Postcard From … ’, a series of short introductions to the places we have visited; what we loved, where we stayed and ate, coffee spots and our ‘must-sees’. We hope you might find inspiration for your future travels.

Karlsruhe

Snapshot

You have to start somewhere … and it turned out that Karlsruhe was the best of ‘beginnings’. It served the notion of ‘Off The Beaten Tracks’ perfectly, a city that is significant but not too large, the sort of place that wouldn’t find its way on to many travellers’ wishlists. We walked everywhere, drawn to the Palace, Karlsruher Schloss, from which roads seem to radiate. Before we walked, we ran, familiarising ourselves with the layout by jogging through the Palace parklands before brunch. It pays to look up as the Baden-Württemberg architecture is influenced by all manner of national flourishes. Unexpectedly, we were treated to a light show - a proud celebration of peace and togetherness - artistic designs accompanied by music beamed onto the schloss. On the outskirts of the city, the old town of Durlach offered a gateway to the Turmberg (the ‘Tower Hill’ rising a heart-thumping 256 metres from the medieval streets below, offering breathtaking views over the Rhine Plain). We walked, but there are trams and buses to save you 7 kilometres of shoe leather (we took the bus back!) - but not until we had indulged in coffee and cake at MoccaSin, Durlach.

Just One Thing

Eat schnitzel, natürlich.

See below ‘EAT’

Run

We love parkland that is well-loved (well-used) by local folk and open enough to offer space and tranquility. A short jog from our hotel, you could sneak behind the Karlsruher Schloss into a beautifully laid out leafy hideaway complete with miniature railway and lakeside spots to stretch out those post-travel aches.

Karlsruher Schloss Park

Coffee Break Brunch

It is a pretty good sign if you check back on your photos and an image of brunch makes your mouth water. So it is with GuMo, a welcoming and stylish restaurant/coffee shop with great coffee and an outstanding menu. Post-run, JoJo went for a delicious chia bowl … the old fella made the inspired choice of the breakfast power bowl. Friendly service and delightful décor. Gorgeousness.

GuMo, Blumenstrasse 6, 76133 Karlsruhe

Eat

A friend who has been to Karlsruhe worried us with the notion that he had had to settle for bratwurst on his travels there. Maybe that fuelled our determination but luck glück was with us. Lehner’s Wirtshaus was but a few short steps from our hotel. First night; beer, outstanding schnitzel, the best welcome to Germany.

Lehner’s Wirtshaus , Karlstrasse 21a, 76133 Karlsruhe

Sleep

It was worth the 1.5 kilometre walk from the bahnhof to 133 Boutique Hotel (there is a tram stop outside, but we prefer to stroll after a journey). A warm welcome and a great price (€118 for two nights) for a centrally placed hotel with cleverly designed rooms (made to feel spacious in spite of its relatively modest square metres). In the heart of things, but quiet and low-key. We didn’t try the restaurant but it looked smart (no lunch at weekends, nor dinner on Sundays).

133 Boutique Hotel, Karlstrasse 34, 76133 Karlsruhe