We are exploring Europe by rail, a 3-month long celebration of a milestone birthday. Our thoughts, images, reflections and tales from the road rail are being gathered at ‘Off The Beaten Tracks’. This is ‘ A Postcard From … ’, a series of short introductions to the places we have visited; what we loved, where we stayed and ate, coffee spots and our ‘must-sees’. We hope you might find inspiration for your future travels.

Catania, Sicily

Snapshot

Unlike the prettified white stone buildings of celebrated tourist spots, Catania is built of the blackest basalt, the darkness at its heart. From nature’s smelt deep in the core of ‘Mama Etna’, the soaring mountain that watches over the city, molten heat rolled down hills it had created in the past as earlier generations glanced nervously at smoking peaks and swelling earth. Perched atop the lava-resistant basalt base layer are buildings of epic beauty … grubby with the dirt and detritus of ordinary lives being led, but glorious still. A cathedral, churches for every district, the monastery … wide palazzos filled with conversation and movement … statues to sons of Sicily who have made their mark on the world - Saint Francis, Bellini - bishops and priests raised to idols.

This is a place that echoes with glories of the past and the threat of the future. It is a place where real people live, loudly and urgently, a city of dark corners and dark stone, its secrets hidden to the casual visitor. It offers itself as a place to launch from - for that hike on Etna, a slow train to Cefalù or south to Siracusa and the frivolity of Ortigia.

But linger, for suggestions of welcome will unveil themselves. The early morning pasticceria where espresso doppia serves as ‘first breakfast’. The bookshop that serves coffee and cake during the day, wine and words as high-energy evenings unfold on the noisy streets outside. Catania, a gritty, grimy, dark city that rewards patience. Stick around, feel it unfolding around you, look for and discover the light.

Seek the Light

Just One Thing

We hiked Etna with a fabulous Etna Round tour, guided by Antonio and Marie. Unforgettable.

‘ Mama Etna ’, the dominant presence over Catania, birthplace of the basalt that built the city. The more you look, the more you see the presence of the dark rocks holding up magnificent buildings, resistant to any future flows of lava. We hiked the volcanic landscape on a tour by Etna Round seeing the history, geology and natural features through the expert eye and patient explanations of Antonio. A wonderful assembly of nations (Swiss, German, Danish, Polish, Chinese … plus an auld Scot and a pretty Irish girl) united by a need to get the thighs burning and an interest in more than aperol and arancino. There’s so much to know about the world beneath our feet, important reminders that nature is in charge, shaping the land, and our reactions to it. Understanding the deep time of vulcanology is to feel the fleeting presence of our own lives more keenly.

Brunch/Coffee/Wine

Fuelled by great coffee and cake, we are ready for anything a day can throw at us. So we were delighted to find both at Legatoria Prampolini. Even better when you discover that day slides into evening with a gentle switch to bookshop/wine bar. We relaxed into the vibe. Our limited Italian was met with perfect English, out thirst with a beautifully rounded Sicilian red.

Coffee, books, wine … perfetto

Sleep

There is a lively (and necessary) debate about the impact of booking sites on the local accommodation economy. We booked an AirBnB apartment offered by Bianca and Giocomo (their own home, vacant when they work away). It was a beautiful, calm haven from the high energy city.

Check out: Home in Catania

Home from Home

Galleria

Shades of Dark and Light

Of course, travel isn’t all about the beautiful places and the perfect Instagram views … Catania was an excellent reminder of the ‘grim reality’: