Budapest, Hungary

Snapshot

Keleti Station in Budapest is an iconic arrival point for the weary rail traveller. Spilling out onto the concourse, eyes blinking, remember to turn to capture the [insert season] light on the impressive facade. We were blessed with golden autumnal tones, a warm welcome to a city that took until the following day for us to warm up to its charms. The streets leading away from Keleti are grubby, slightly seedy, post-communist decay mingling with the tatty end of capitalist consumerism to create a poor first impression. But glances upwards hint at impressive architecture and a proud history. Budapest is a walkable city but be prepared to raise your step count. Make time to take a nighttime stroll past wonderfully lit buildings on the banks of the Danube, but add the City Park which unlocks much of the cultural heart of the city. There are plenty of reminders of a dark past in the poignantly marked boundaries of the Jewish ghetto, now a vibrant up and coming quarter of cafés, restaurants and creative energy. The Nation’s rich history is showcased in museums and galleries; picking which one is the challenge; but leave time to wander the streets, the gritty and the polished alike.

Just One Thing

We discovered the Robert Capa Center by chance. Perhaps all the best travel finds are happened upon, glanced down a side street, spotted when looking for something else entirely. After a glorious brunch we noticed a poster with an iconic Robert Capa image; the unprepossessing frontage opened up into a wonderful celebration of the life and work of this iconic Hungarian-born photojournalist. If you don’t know the name, you’ll know the photographs, from the Spanish Civil War, to the D-Day landings, political upheaval and the aftermath of revolution. In an age when there were no 24-news cycles to dull our sensitivities, Capa was at the forefront - at the war front - bringing truths to ordinary folk. The museum is excellent, hard-hitting and thought-provoking.

Robert Capa Contemporary Photography Center, 8 Nagymező Street, 1065 Budapest

Photographs © Robert Capa

Walk

A few strides from our accommodation, the City Park (Vàrosliget) offered 300 acres of leg stretching space. Stop to take in the impressive sculptures of Magyar warriors and leaders in Heroes Square before kicking your way through Autumn leaves. First stop is the eclectic collage of styles that make up Vajdahunyad Castle. Built in 1896 for the Hungarian ‘millennium’ celebration, it is a hodge podge of periods mashed into a collection of buildings popular with pouting ‘beauties’ posing for pictures. Move on by. Museums of music and ethnography offer escapes from your perambulations, the latter offering a stunning contemporary design with a sweeping roof visitors can walk on. Leave the park via Heroes Square where, to one side, you will find the highly impressive Museum of Fine Arts; a beautiful building and a mighty fine art collection.

Brunch/Coffee

We very occasionally find coffee shops/bakeries that make us hanker after our own deli days. David’s Kitchen in Budapest is the most recent. David and Leoa have created a very special place. Good food, of course, outstanding baked goods, naturally … but the atmosphere is the thing. There’s the warmest welcome from a team that relishes being part of it - there’s nothing like being remembered on day two when you return because nowhere else will ever be as good. Owners making time to chat but keeping an eye on the way things are going is an art. Turkish eggs, shakshuka, mm mmm. Great coffee, certainly. But go to feel part of something warm, welcoming … community writ large.

Hospitality done the way we used to relish doing hospitality.

David’s Kitchen, Klauzál Tér 13, Budapest

Eat

We were starting to get a little desperate that our first night in Budapest would be reduced to pick ‘n mix snacks and a bottle of wine in a strange kitchen … then Pata Negra Asador Tapas & Steak appeared and order was returned. Authentic tasting tapas dishes, a bottle of Rioja, slow dining. Just what we needed.