We explored Europe by rail, a 3-month long celebration of a milestone birthday. Our thoughts, images, reflections and tales from the road rail are being gathered at ‘Off The Beaten Tracks’. This is ‘ A Postcard From ’, a series of short introductions to the places we have visited; what we loved, where we stayed and ate, coffee spots and our ‘must-sees’. We hope you might find inspiration for your future travels.

Venice

Snapshot

Venice is a paradox to the first-time visitor. It looks familiar yet feels like nowhere you have ever been before. You feel you know it, but you have no idea where to turn next. It is complicated, of course, but straightforward once you get the hang of it. There are visitors everywhere but there’s a sense that it only reveals its secrets to residents. You want to stay, but it pushes you away. It is a dizzying place. Milky light against white stone, sparkling and glistening threads of water, arteries to the beating heart of a romantic city that is all about the love people feel for it. Like love it is confusing, beguiling but hard to fathom. Love draws you in but plays tricks with you, it is an unrequited ardour. ‘La Serenissima’ toys with you. It disorientates and creates uncertainty. You start to tumble, falling head over heels. Head says ‘not for me’, heart says ‘what about me, can you even see me’. You want to know everything about it, share every moment but Venice doesn’t need you. You walk the streets awash with emotions, following her fragrance around the next corner only to find the narrow street empty, she’s taken her leave, left you in her thrall. Perhaps you can’t handle her secrets; maybe keep some mystery. You should retreat for a while; gather perspective, take your time, arrange a second date.

Do One Thing

Take a deep breath, ignore the crowds and stroll. The more you explore on foot, the more likely it is you will find those quiet corners that allow you to make sense of it all. Throw some shade … step away from the dazzling light bouncing off picture postcard architecture; sit for a moment under an unexpected tree; step inside a lesser known ‘parish’ church. Pause, then walk some more; twist and turn, lose yourself.

But you cannot just do one thing. For book lovers, the essential stop is Libreria Acqua Alta, an homage to words and resilience. Out back, and in a passageway to the left hand side of the shop, piles of flood damaged books bear witness to a city governed by the swell of tidal waters and the strength of character of local people. Complete your visit by buying a copy of ‘The Bookseller of Venice’. I did.

Another quiet retreat when the crowds have overwhelmed you is the Museo di Storia Naturale Giancarlo Ligabue (Fondaco dei Turchi), the Natural History Museum. Geology, taxidermy, research instruments and colonial collections sit alongside stories of prehistory and evolution. Fascinating.

Eat

Cicchetti

It is possible that the Venetian tradition of cicchetti - small snacks, side dishes and open sandwiches served in traditional bàcari - is another temptation for tourists that proves beyond the novice visitor. You almost have to know what it is impossible to know unless you have partaken. Another paradox? Fortunately, we were in the company of Sue Reed who had returned to Venice for a writing retreat and ‘knew some places’. Like pintxos in the Basque region, or tapas in the rest of Spain, cicchetti can be either a series of snacks or they can add up - over the course of an evening’s wanderings - to a full tummy. Our favourite spots were Osteria Ca’ d’oro Alla Vedova for polpetta (meatballs) and Vino Vero , a wine bar with a fine selection of cicchetti much-coveted by local regulars.

Sleep

U-Visionary Venezia

The U-Visionary Venezia is a beautifully designed oasis of calm in the Canereggio district, just around the corner from the Santa Lucia railway station. With extremely high levels of discreet, understated service, the hotel offers elegance, a fabulous breakfast and a secret garden terrace at very reasonable rates. Marbled bathrooms, extremely comfortable beds and a stylish cocktail bar top our list of essentials. Right in the heart of things but as soon as you step through the door you feel - blessedly - away from the overwhelm of tourists.

