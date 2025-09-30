We are exploring Europe by rail, a 3-month long celebration of a milestone birthday. Our thoughts, images, reflections and tales from the road rail are being gathered at ‘Off The Beaten Tracks’. This is ‘ A Postcard From … ’, a series of short introductions to the places we have visited; what we loved, where we stayed and ate, coffee spots and our ‘must-sees’. We hope you might find inspiration for your future travels.

Oslo, Norway

Snapshot

Despite our ‘off the beaten tracks’ instincts, Oslo made the cut because we had tickets to see Matt Berninger (supported by the incredible Ronboy) at the Rockefeller (we’ll excuse the gruesomely sticky carpets at the venue!). Not knowing what to expect, we discovered a small laidback city, brimful of green spaces and cool districts that never felt overwhelmed by tourists. Of course, for 3 days we were tourists but we had long enough for some ‘normal’; getting the laundry done, strolling in the Botanical Gardens, hanging out over coffee and meeting a friend for brunch. But if you are going to ‘tourist’, the National Museum is a must-visit, and not just for The Scream (we have to say there are plenty of Edvard Munch artworks we preferred and they didn’t have crowds of iPhone photographers stood in front of them). The exhibition about New Nordic Cuisine was excellent and with ceramics, paintings, furniture, costumes and sculptures as well as the artworks, you could lose yourself there for hours. Walking around the harbour front is fun, and you have to walk up and take in the views from the opera house roof. Stunning design. There are so many food choices but Oslo Street Food is a must. Great buzz and every taste imaginable. This is a highly walkable city, easy to get to know quickly and plenty to see over several days. BUT … save hard, Norway is pricy.

Just One Thing

Nestled in the tranquil haven of the Botanical Gardens, a short stroll from our hotel, the Natural History Museum is incredible. Dinosaurs and deep time, geology and galaxies, stuffed animals but no stuffiness at all. There’s a thought-provoking climate hall too. Take a picnic as the garden café prices are eye-watering even by Norway standards. But linger and learn. Magical.

Oslo Natural History Museum

Run

Arriving off the overnight ferry from Copenhagen, an early check-in gave us the chance to throw on some sports gear for a run to dust off the journey and to get a feel for the city. And if you are going to run, you might as well add in some ‘touristing’ so we created a 10-kilometre loop up to and around the Frogner Park. The Royal Palace is the perfect spot to catch your breath with a photo stop, while the embassy district offers grand villas and wide streets. The Park is home to the work of Gustav Vigeland whose sculptures are eye catching and energy-filled.

© Gustav Vigeland

Coffee Break

We do like our coffee and the best we found was at Hakone on Markveien (one of three small shops in the ‘chain’). Simple styling, expertly prepared coffee from their own roast. Just add one of their excellent pastries.

Sleep

Finding somewhere close enough to the station to make the walk manageable, yet far enough away to escape the crowds that gather near transport hubs led us to the Anker Hotel. Perfectly placed for the Grünerløkka district, it suited us perfectly. Decent-sized modern room, varied (and huge) breakfast buffet, just near a river and green spaces. An early check-in was much-appreciated.

Eat

We indulged our preference for Rioja in a stylish tapas restaurant called Delicatessen, Grünerløkke. Authentic flavours and a warm welcome.