We are exploring Europe by rail, a 3-month long celebration of a milestone birthday. Our thoughts, images, reflections and tales from the road rail are being gathered at ‘Off The Beaten Tracks’. This is ‘ A Postcard From … ’, a series of short introductions to the places we have visited; what we loved, where we stayed and ate, coffee spots and our ‘must-sees’. We hope you might find inspiration for your future travels.

Izmir, Turkey

Snapshot

Less than one third the size of Istanbul, Izmir is the more youthful cosmopolitan cousin, beautiful but knowing, influenced by those who took a fancy to her curves and hills, her hidden side streets and liberal approach to life. But clumsy metaphors aside, Izmir is well-worth pushing past Istanbul for.

Turkey was a culture shock for these explorers, but we all need the jolt of unfamiliarity or what’s the point of travelling. We could just about say ‘hello’ and ‘thank you’ but the friendliness that resulted was off the charts.

Smiles abound.

Shoeshine boys work street corners, the cacophony of sound washes over you in waves, the humidity is high. Suddenly, inexplicably, a call to prayer grounds you. The street numbering system starts to make sense, you withdraw Turkish lire and become wealthy for a brief moment. The coffee is stronger, the pastries sweeter, the cigarette smoke all-enveloping … but this is the busy, bustling unfamiliarity of a place you are not meant to be comfortable in. Until you are. You narrow things down. Brave a nearby grocery store. Point hesitantly, buy a selection of new tastes. You find the art venue/coffee shop, wonder at the number of cats in the streets or curled up on antiquities; you marvel at the kindness of residents who (over)feed them generously. Huge fluttering national flags speak of order in the chaos, and you note the influences of invaders writ large in buildings, tastes and patronage. You leave as you arrived, blinking into the brightness, dazzled, confused and unsettled … two more faces in a sprawling city of five million; strangers but welcomed; the briefest taste, but fed generously.

Just One Thing

Take the train from Izmir Basmane to Selçuk (about 1 hr 30 mins), walk to the bus station and grab the first minivan to Ephesus. This is an epic absorption into ancient times, much of which has been pieced together to allow even the most amateur historian to visualise the ancient city in the times of Romans and Greeks. The Library of Celsus is an astonishing edifice, worth the entry fee alone. Trying to capture it without crowds of pouting ‘beauties’ sliding into your shot, now that is the challenge. Grab the audio guide and try to slide into quiet (shady) spots far from the madding crowd(s) of tour parties and their enthusiastic guides.

Putting the emphasis on Ephesus

Coffee

Check out Lume Art Coffee in Konak, a beautifully designed creative workshop space with great coffee and sweet nibbles. The perfect place to slow things down.

Lume Art Coffee, Konak

Footnote

We needed a novel way to travel from Turkey to Greece so we headed from Izmir to Çeşme (where you can pick up a ferry to Chios and onwards to Pireaus, Athens). Çeşme is a small resort, quiet out-of-season, a gentle place to stroll and watch the world go by. There’s a castle to score some culture points, a marina for over-priced food and boutique shops for the yacht’ies, and long stretches of harbour walls for promenading. We stayed at the wonderfully relaxing Eflin Haus where Alim the owner offers a genuinely open and effusive welcome and nothing is too much trouble. The sort of place where days drift by.