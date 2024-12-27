I suspect we are all doing it … even those of us who are inveterate ‘ lookers to the future ’ tend to do the odd retrospective. So, here we, about to launch into a new season of Encouragement Sessions * and here is the Substack publication equivalent of a recap of Season 3!

* There is still time to get yourself booked into an Encouragement Session in January … you remember what they are … one hour Zoom calls (time zone differences catered for), an enthusiastic beardy fella with a rucksack full of positivity, optimism and ideas.

Think of it as a ‘sprinkling of magic dust’ on this thing we call life.

Part of the reason I am supercharged and excited for the conversations we will share is that I took a break to top up. Lesson One in a Year of Encouragement is:

You can’t pour from an empty cup. As I say to so many of the folk I talk to, take time for yourself … recharge, refill and prepare to bring your best self to the party.

There’s no point in saying it to everyone else and not doing it myself.

Encouragement starts with listening. How do you know if someone needs encouragement, I hear you say. Well, there are two answers … a. everyone needs encouragement or b. just ask. Most of the time, we know the answers already. You don’t need to ask permission to do the things that bring you joy. Fact! Just a little louder, YOU DON’T NEED TO ASK PERMISSION TO DO THE THINGS THAT BRING YOU JOY … sometimes, you might need to chat to someone so they can reassure you that you don’t need to ask permission. It is okay to put yourself FIRST! If a creative practice is the thing that lifts your spirits and makes your soul soar, that is reason enough to commit time to it. Not everyone - including the folk closest to you - will understand your drive to be creative. That’s okay too. But don’t let them be the foghorn that drowns out the sound of the waves rolling pebbles on the shore. You do not have to stay in a job just because it has a title that your Mum Dad partner mates understands can talk about with the rest of the family . If someone asks you to speak about your ‘thing’, don’t hesitate … just say YES.

Why? Because, this 👇

Just say YES

Did we mention, you don’t need permission to do more of the things that bring you joy? You are not alone. A whole bunch of folk are wrestling with challenges. You are the smart one though … you asked for help because you need some encouragement. Being someone with a creative practice is 57% talent, 55% hard graft, 47% believing in yourself, 39% believing the other people who know you are brilliant and 92.396% selling things and telling folk about your work. Not all change has to be big bang. Small steps can make a big difference. Not every Encouragement Session needs to be about new changes. One of our recent calls was a third chat with someone … it was a celebration of progress. The conversation offered a yardstick for the journey taken. Sometimes, more often than we do, we all need to celebrate the steps we’ve already taken. Don’t confuse someone else’s purpose for your own.

Encouragement is a Superpower We All Have

Encouragement is a kind word, a generous share, a well-timed ‘like’, a beautifully-phrased Recommendation on Substack or a smile as you walk past someone. Celebrate Others. Sometimes, one other person living the life they choose is all the inspiration someone needs to inspire their new life. Encouragement is best done face-to-face. Often, folk won’t tell you what is on their mind until the final five minutes of a one-hour call. Make sure there is time for a follow up call.

Ask people how it was for them:

I’m sure we said it already but … just say YES. That’s a wrap on 2024 but don’t worry if you didn’t make the changes you hoped to make … we would encourage you to start making plans for 2025 (and we’re here to encourage you! Send us a note and book yourself in for an Encouragement Session?)

Onwards

Barrie