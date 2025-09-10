This is the 32nd edition of ‘The Encouragement Files’, a weekly celebration of others. We hope it encourages you to celebrate the creativity that lifts your spirits in this fractious, out-of-kilter world.

This week’s edition will be written on the 11.49 train from Bergen to Oslo. Reputed to be one of the most ‘beautiful train journeys in the world’, you might wonder why I will be largely nose-down gazing at my iPad. To be honest, unless you are trackside piloting a drone with exceedingly fine camera lenses aboard, the chances of snatching a memorable view are limited; the train offers arty blurs of pine and birch, the occasional ‘classic red Norwegian house’ and one or two stretches of water with imposing mountains curled protectively around them. But, of course, I need to feed your curiosity and sate mine by 7pm.

A R T

We were astonished recently - in the Natural History Museum in Oslo - by the incredible collection of butterflies, the myriad varieties and the patience of the scientists and enthusiasts (celebrated in an upcoming book) who study them.

Hokusai (Minneapolis Institute of Art)

It has been a year since I was working on a contemporary short piece of flash fiction with a butterfly at its heart, a reflection on the futility of war and the way childhoods are stolen by its horrors.

Little Butterfly

"I come here every day, say hello to the butterflies, and talk about things with them. When the time comes, though, they just quietly go off and disappear. I'm sure it means they've died, but I can never find their bodies. They don't leave any trace behind. It's like they've been absorbed by the air. They're dainty little creatures that hardly exist at all: they come out of nowhere, search quietly for a few, limited things, and disappear into nothingness again, perhaps to some other world.”



― Haruki Murakami, 1Q84 Book 1

A R C H I T E C T U R E

As the Oslo to Bergen train headed west, we were reminded of Scotland as landscapes blessed with mountains, lochs and isolated communities unfolded along the route. In a dream world, we would commission an architect to design and build a beautiful contemporary home in such idyllic settings as these.

So Good We Saved It

“Don’t let the foghorn of disapproval drown out the soothing sound of waves washing up on the shore.”

Feasts + Fables

A R T

We visited the National Gallery in Oslo where stunning visual cues for the New Nordic Cuisine sit alongside art by Norwegian notables; Edvard Munch is centre stage - tourists cluster around The Scream - but we were drawn to other works by other artists who made the light shine brightly:

O F F T H E B E A T E N T R A C K S

Odense | Oslo | Bergen

A snapshot of Odense, birthplace of Hans Christian Andersen

Friends, Art and Laundry in Oslo before the scenic train to Bergen

Breakage

I go down to the edge of the sea. How everything shines in the morning light! The cusp of the whelk, the broken cupboard of the clam, the opened, blue mussels, moon snails, pale pink and barnacle scarred— and nothing at all whole or shut, but tattered, split, dropped by the gulls onto the gray rocks and all the moisture gone. It's like a schoolhouse of little words, thousands of words. First you figure out what each one means by itself, the jingle, the periwinkle, the scallop full of moonlight. Then you begin, slowly, to read the whole story.

Mary Oliver

Back next week, same time, different place,

