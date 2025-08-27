Encouragement Files
(30-25) Field Notes for Curious Minds
This is the 30th edition of ‘The Encouragement Files’, a weekly celebration of others. We hope it encourages you to celebrate the creativity that lifts your spirits in this fractious, out-of-kilter world.
By the time you read next week’s edition, we will have spent two nights in Karlsruhe before taking a train via Hamburg to Odense, Denmark, arriving three days into our European railway adventure. Neither of the first two stays are what you would call headline tourist haunts but they look interesting and they fulfil our ambition to stay ‘off the beaten track(s)’. Before we catch the 7.06 from Saint-Saviol, our tiny local station, we will have wrestled with packing lists and our inclination to be prepared for everything. Amidst the flurry of travel hacks that flew in when we asked, ‘lay everything out and reduce the pile by 50%’ was far and away the smartest move. There are plenty of other good ideas here.
Beyond Substack
We are heading to Scandinavia next week so Danish designs, interiors and sensibilities are on our minds. And who could possibly resist an Author’s House?
So Good We Saved It
Perhaps it is no surprise that travel is the loose thread that binds this week’s treasures from our Substack mailbox. We have been chatting about the how as much as the what … how will we live for 3 months on the
road rails? How do we keep intentionality at the forefront of our thoughts, and make time to relax, eat well, and observe. Our saved folder reflects that. I suspect we will master the art of the power nap pretty quickly but (1)
Italy is on our minds … we will meetin Venice, but our plans are loose after that. An article in the Guardian reminded us of the rail ferry to Sicily so a (4) wonderfully evocative and mouth-watering piece by guided our eye to the Aeolian Islands off the Sicilian coast. Our Swedish adventures will be in the Autumn, but perhaps there will be residual glimmers of (5) the Scandinavian summer relished by - the photography is delicious. As we imagine a visual diary of our roamings, we have been inspired by (6) a coastal collaboration between and … and (7) seeing creativity through the eyes of (with ).
Brief Encounter
or that nod to future rail journeys and we are drifting towards the future.
And finally … we cannot resist casting our eyes towards future adventures. It just takes a Letter from Japan by
Back next week, same time, different place, Barrie and JoJo
Bon voyage, nos amis!