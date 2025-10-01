This is the 35th edition of ‘The Encouragement Files’, a weekly celebration of others. We hope it encourages you to celebrate the creativity that lifts your spirits in this fractious, out-of-kilter world.

We are on a train, the 07:22 from Brno in the Czech Republic heading to Bohinj in Slovenia, via Vienna and Villach.

We are ( re )learning - after a couple of weeks when trains and buses have been in control of our energy levels - that we are at our best when there is space, time, and calm. For sure, you take on a 3-month travel adventure knowing that motion is part of the deal; unfamiliarity is a constant; and the edginess of not being 100% in control of things is the new normal. But there is still room for intentionality. Six nights in the same accommodation in rural Slovenia is the first of what will be a few longer stays over the next month as we head towards Venice where we will meet

for

. Add in eight nights on a Greek island and a slow 2-night ferry from Greece to

and it becomes a bold statement of intent … slow down, savour the journey; see less, but see it better.

Beyond Substack

cicchetti e vinoLa Serenissima

A R C H I T E C T U R E

Often, architecture has the capacity to wrench at your sensibilities, evoking conflicting emotions. On the one hand, we are drawn to the revitalisation of a ruined farmhouse - close to Girona which lies at the heart of cycling routes we would love to pedal; on the other, the use of concrete divides opinion. Weirdly, the concrete interiors feel less provocative than the dominant exterior portico.

© Adrià Goula

A R T

A brisk half-hour walk from the picturesque old town stands the austere reinforced bunker that holds the contemporary art collection of the Muzeum Współczesne Wrocław. Here, I discovered the work and philosophy of British-Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare who uses his art to reclaim colonial history.

Artwork: © Yinka Shonibare

So Good We Saved It

Although we are roaming around Europe - 10 countries and counting - our hearts are in France where we’ve made our home. So it is great to keep up with Substack folk, especially the Paris crowd (we plan to head home via a ‘last weekend’ stop in the ‘City of Lights’). Until then, we can celebrate this interview by

with

. Another celebration of French life at

… with more wonderful photographs by

. Talking of festivals, what happens if you cannot find your crowd, the folk who see life the way you do, who crave a gathering with like-minded souls. Perhaps, like

you might just

. We have snatched at moments of calm to read our favourites; you might too:

We met up with

in Brno as he is getting ready for a season of spooky flash fiction:

We should apologise to readers for the menu of fine snacks and meals from our travels but we do have ‘feasts’ in the title!

Bon Appetit!

Off The Beaten Tracks

Gemla | Stockholm | Tallinn | Kaunas | Warsaw | Wrocław | Brno

Trains, buses, short transfers, a bed that curved into the middle, not long enough in the Baltics, some welcome down-time, running, frisbees, meeting humans.

The Week That Was

Back next week, same time, different place,

Barrie and JoJo