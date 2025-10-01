Encouragement Files
(35-25) Field Notes for Curious Minds
This is the 35th edition of ‘The Encouragement Files’, a weekly celebration of others. We hope it encourages you to celebrate the creativity that lifts your spirits in this fractious, out-of-kilter world.
We are on a train, the 07:22 from Brno in the Czech Republic heading to Bohinj in Slovenia, via Vienna and Villach.
We are (
re)learning - after a couple of weeks when trains and buses have been in control of our energy levels - that we are at our best when there is space, time, and calm. For sure, you take on a 3-month travel adventure knowing that motion is part of the deal; unfamiliarity is a constant; and the edginess of not being 100% in control of things is the new normal. But there is still room for intentionality. Six nights in the same accommodation in rural Slovenia is the first of what will be a few longer stays over the next month as we head towards Venice where we will meet
Beyond Substack
A R C H I T E C T U R E
Often, architecture has the capacity to wrench at your sensibilities, evoking conflicting emotions. On the one hand, we are drawn to the revitalisation of a ruined farmhouse - close to Girona which lies at the heart of cycling routes we would love to pedal; on the other, the use of concrete divides opinion. Weirdly, the concrete interiors feel less provocative than the dominant exterior portico.
A R T
A brisk half-hour walk from the picturesque old town stands the austere reinforced bunker that holds the contemporary art collection of the Muzeum Współczesne Wrocław. Here, I discovered the work and philosophy of British-Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare who uses his art to reclaim colonial history.
So Good We Saved It
Although we are roaming around Europe - 10 countries and counting - our hearts are in France where we’ve made our home. So it is great to keep up with Substack folk, especially the Paris crowd (we plan to head home via a ‘last weekend’ stop in the ‘City of Lights’). Until then, we can celebrate this interview bywith super-talented artist and musician . Another celebration of French life at a glorious costume festival … with more wonderful photographs by . Talking of festivals, what happens if you cannot find your crowd, the folk who see life the way you do, who crave a gathering with like-minded souls. Perhaps, like you might just create your own festival. We have snatched at moments of calm to read our favourites; you might too:
- is celebrating storytelling, ritual and community.
The wonderfully lyricalis finding beauty and hope as summer slides into autumn.
It has been a while since we celebratedbut these studies in grief and sadness struck a chord this week. I hadn’t heard of artist Käthe Kollwitz before; perhaps you haven’t either.
We met up within Brno as he is getting ready for a season of spooky flash fiction:
We should apologise to readers for the menu of fine snacks and meals from our travels but we do have ‘feasts’ in the title!
Off The Beaten Tracks
Gemla | Stockholm | Tallinn | Kaunas | Warsaw | Wrocław | Brno
Trains, buses, short transfers, a bed that curved into the middle, not long enough in the Baltics, some welcome down-time, running, frisbees, meeting humans.
Back next week, same time, different place,
Barrie and JoJo
Barrie I think I've read three of your posts in one day! What a treat! Once again I am swooning over the architectural link you added and a huge thank you for including 'Walking on Walnuts' this week's publication, I feel very loved!
Whilst I am green with envy at your three months of adventuring and understand the desire to fit in as much as possible I also feel your need to slow down... take a little time to relax into a place - this too is important. I hope you can find a happy compromise. Six days in rural Slovenia should be a good start - enjoy!
I need to catch up in Notes to see what you've been up to this last week!
What a voyage-! So packed with fun, connections, discoveries , and some learning obstacles/opportunities. Great to hear you both found the pace that works best too. Love reading and traveling vicariously through your post! Keep on trekking- and have fun-!!