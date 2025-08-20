This is the 29th Edition of ‘ The Encouragement Files ’, a weekly celebration of the things that have inspired us, shared in the hope that they provide a lift for you too. Unashamedly, the focus is on beauty, positivity and optimism … not to ignore what is happening around us, but to offer a counterbalance to an increasingly anxious, febrile world.

We are beyond grateful that folk peer in to our 'Field Notes for Curious Minds' every week … and overjoyed if conversations begin in the comments. Last week, we shared a poem by Robert Frost, 'The Road Not Taken'. We loved the underlying sense of curiosity the poem encouraged without knowing more, so we were delighted when Harry Watson

If Edward Thomas and Frost had not met and encouraged each other then I believe neither would have achieved the heights of creativity of which they were capable. And of course great friends can pull each others leg as Frost wrote to Edward, "No matter which road you take, you'll always sigh, and wish you'd taken another." After Edward’s tragically-early death, it was Frost who expressed his deep affection when he wrote, "Edward Thomas was the only brother I ever had." But it's Edward’s words from his story 'The Stile' that are so hauntingly poignant, the ultimate in encouraging us to move forward:

"I knew that I was more than the something which had been looking out all that day upon the visible earth and thinking and speaking and tasting friendship. Somewhere — close at hand in that rosy thicket or far off beyond the ribs of sunset — I was gathered up with an immortal company, where I and poet and lover and flower and cloud and star were equals, as all the little leaves were equal ruffling before the gusts, or sleeping and carved out of the silentness. And in that company I learned that I am something which no fortune can touch, whether I be soon to die or long years away. Things will happen which will trample and pierce, but I shall go on, something that is here and there like the wind, something unconquerable, something not to be separated from the dark earth and the light sky, a strong citizen of infinity and eternity. The confidence and ease had become a deep joy; I knew that I could not do without the Infinite, nor the Infinite without me."

Edward Thomas - The Stile

Beyond Substack

P H O T O G R A P H Y

As we anxiously judge the fragility of the planet, insights to the health of the oceans tell us myriad stories, some good, some bad. The breathtaking images in the Ocean Photographer of the Year competition unlock it all.

A postcard from the future, painfully beautiful (and prophetic) words by

a welcome oasis in the desert this Summer has created:

Everything, everything! that was green and golden and glorious is dying or already dead, turned to a faded-autumn colour so pale and light, the fields and the hill and the trees look like miles and miles of white sand drifting into an infinity of such clear monotonous white-blue sky I can hear its whispered wishes, ‘make me be grey, make me be rain’. I can no longer step outside without that my toes gather the dust of spring and my mouth dries instantly from breathing arid, still air and it burns—how it burns—and scratches my throat like sack-cloth rather than slipping past like silk. I am nothing but pain and veins in a dry, shrivelled skin.

‘She’s Burning …’

M I N G L E

We have nascent plans to meet fellow Substack folk on our travels …

in Oslo,

as she crafts scenes for a novel in Venice, and in Brno, in the Czech Republic we will connect with

.

We have been checking out co-working spaces as ideas for the sort of places we might mingle with kindred spirits.

The Distillery, Brno, Czech Republic

From Our ‘Saved’ Pile

A slightly different feel to our wander through the ‘saved’ articles in our Substack in-box, where a pattern of connecting dots formed. Thoughts are brimful of our upcoming railway adventure so our saved reading is a virtual ‘mind map’ of the themes we’re using to build our itinerary.

We wonder - occasionally - about the urge to travel, and what it says about home and place. When we say ‘wonder’, that is a long way from the more thoughtful considerations offered by

in (1)

which is celebrating a 3-year anniversary. Perhaps we need to shake off a sense of

to nurture our creativity … maybe it is unfamiliarity that stirs the soul. This week, we have been inspired by the (2)

felt by

on a trip to the Lake District. A change of ‘place’ worked for Giles while

relishes the familiarity of regular returns to Gladstone’s Library and recognises (3)

.

home

And what of actual places? With an underpinning notion of ‘off the beaten tracks’ (working title for our musings as we wind our way through Europe by rail), there is a conundrum. The utterly splendid but (4) recognisable touristing of Prague -

- versus a stay in Brno … why there? Well, to meet up with

of course. We’ve gone for the latter but there’s space to take in Prague too (

). We have no reference point for Venice but it feels all too familiar. I was steering us away from it with a “

”. But the (5)

of

soon had me questioning my curmudgeonly reticence about

The Floating City. So before you can say

, we have a ferry booked from Greece to Venice and made plans to meet

, a chance to see somewhere through the eyes of a writer using it as (6)

. In Sue’s piece, she ponders the challenge of asserting herself as a solo traveller.

and I most often travel together but we’ve already wondered aloud about how we embrace one another’s individuality to offer a

approach within our shared experience. We were delighted to read the first interview in (7)

.

offers so much wisdom in her answers to Mitalee’s questions:

Many nights in wonderful places I have just gone to a local grocery store and laid in bed instead of venturing around because I just needed to lower the stimulus level for myself and I don't regret a second of that.

or a future trip to plan!what about staying in Trieste and travelling into Venice?serenissima‘let’s bring a Substack friendship to life’twin track

P H O T O G R A P H Y

While the internet has massively undermined the veracity of what passes as news - verification now being an essential building block of trust - photo journalism seems less burdened by skewed editorial controls; looking back over 40 years of Reuters photojournalism is to realise the powerful impact of images.

© Tracy Nearmy | © Amit Dave | © Denis Paquin

