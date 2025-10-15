This is the 37th edition of ‘The Encouragement Files’, a weekly celebration of others. We hope it encourages you to celebrate the creativity that lifts your spirits in this fractious, out-of-kilter world.

In the week since our last note, we have meandered from Ljubljana to Budapest, and onwards by sleeper trains (three in four nights) via Bucharest, Istanbul and Eskişihir to Izmir on Turkey’s west coast.

We are reminded - starkly - by our French telephone data package, that this is Asia and all European allowances are off. The rail journey through olive groves and vineyards shows us an unexpected lushness. The cities though are another matter. We find ourselves dwarfed by high rises and the impenetrability of a language we are struggling to get a foothold on. Friendly faces light up with the simplicity of a teşekkür ederim or a merhaba. We shopped in a nearby deli, pointing at things, trying to repeat words offered by the kindly shopkeeper, failing to hold onto them as we returned to crowded streets. But this is what travel should be. Learning, seeing the world through the eyes of others. We need to adapt to local ways not wait to find familiarity. It’s what makes the adventure.

Beyond Substack

D E S I G N

We have travelled as Autumn unfurled in browns, yellows and red. Different countries, different pace. It is our favourite season so we are delighted to discover these properties where a love of autumnal colours is woven in.

A R T

Budapest was a feast for art lovers. The Museum of Fine Arts is a stunning building housing many incredible works; including an ongoing exhibition featuring William Blake and the artists he inspired. Less prominent, but just as brilliant, was the Capa Center which celebrates the life and photojournalism of Robert Capa (born in Hungary as Endre Ernő Friedmann).

So Good We Saved It

Perhaps we haven’t been reading so much on Substack during our travels. A constant diet of electronic screens steals some of the pleasure of words. We each picked up physical books in Budapest, craving the rustle of pages turning.

So, our selection of ‘saved’ pieces from the in-box looks pretty paltry this week. But there is a reassuring feeling of quality over quantity.

We have been enjoying words by Lynn Fraser from her essay series ‘ Neither Here Nor There ’; this week, words that echo the way we are feeling:

“I love the act of travelling—the rhythm of trains and footsteps, the unfolding of new geographies, the heightened awareness that comes with being in motion. I love arriving too: the slow process of getting to know a place, of learning its contours, its people, its silences. These are the moments when I feel most awake as an artist, when the combination of movement and observation creates optimal conditions for seeing”

The 10th anniversary edition of Slim and the Beast by the very talented Samuél Lopez-Barrantes sounds a beauty. The republication is an ode to independence, a celebration of collaboration and a kick in the pants to the gate guardians of traditional publishing. We’ll be sure to head to Paris when we’re back to buy a copy and to celebrate in person with the author and the Kingdom Anywhere publishing house. It’s a new American classic.

The wonderful words of Mark Diacono took the train with him to Florence and beyond to Arezzo , inspiring those who travelled vicariously. Our own experience has reinforced that this truly is the new age of European rail.

We should apologise to readers for the menu of fine snacks and meals from our travels but we do have ‘feasts’ in the title!

Bon Appetit!

Off The Beaten Tracks

Ljubljana | Budapest | Bucharest | Istanbul | Izmir

Overnight trains are often misnamed as sleepers, for sleep is rare on these extended journeys where you settle in one country and rise in another. There are other noisy passengers; rattles and clunks as rolling stock is reconfigured mid-trip; passport and security checks at austere borders; and the thrill of it too.

The Week That Was

Back next week, same time, different place,

Barrie and JoJo