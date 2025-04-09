This is the 14th Edition of ‘The Encouragement Files’, a weekly celebration of others.

There’s something about Spring. In our tiny corner of rural France, in the Vienne, less than an hour south of Poitiers, the copses, hedgerows and vergers (orchards) are bursting with colour; every shade of white and pink, a confetti shower of blossom that nods to bounteous gifts of fruit as the year unfolds. We love the promise of fresh tastes and flavours preserved for the long winter months that will make next Spring every bit as special as this one. Birds are caught between the ceremony of courtship and the urgency of nest building, their distinctive songs serenading different moments in the unfolding story of the season; blackbirds trill, the woodpecker taps rhythmically, and the cuckoo remains familiar yet elusive. The black redcap has returned, bobbing in the early evening light. We have a pair of magpies patrolling our meadow and the starlings are rarely without the companionship of a dozen of their closest friends. Spring, aah.

Regular readers know that we have rail adventures planned for later this year. As we wonder how to capture the stories that unfold, we are drawn to the way Roads & Kingdoms allows us to see the world through the eyes of people who know and understand it best. Like trains in India through the lens of a commuter.

Author & Photographer: Ritayan Mukherjee

Astonishing, ethereal art as ‘light paintings’ by Reuben Wu complement the night skies over Lake Michigan. Photography and painting, lines blurred.

Brief Encounter

Whenever we travel, our camera inevitably points at street art … one person’s graffiti is another person’s art gallery. Creativity and talent abounds in Paris.

