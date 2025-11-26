Encouragement Files
(43-25) Field Notes for Curious Minds
This is the 43rd edition of ‘The Encouragement Files’, a weekly celebration of curiosity and inspiration. We hope it encourages you to amplify the creativity of those who lift your spirits in this fractious, out-of-kilter world.
This week, our reflections have been about dreams. Anyone following our rail adventure will know that we have been relishing a series of ‘pinch-me’ moments, all brought to life in one long 3-month trip, covering Europe from left to right, tip to toe. We have day dreamed over the years about places … we watched artist Tom Frost in Lofoten, and imagined; we saw (most-recently) take the Bernina Express, reinforcing a notion we had long held dear; there is a well-thumbed copy of National Geographic with the ancient city of Ephesus offering ‘swords and sandals’ possibilities. And here we are, on the cusp of heading home, several dreams fulfilled. We know we are lucky - but a famous golfer once said “the more I practice, the luckier I get” - so here’s the thing. We had the dreams but we brought them to life. We saved the money, booked the tickets, chose the route, made it happen. That’s not to show off; it is just to remind ourselves when we get home that when we dream about ‘the next thing’, we CAN do it. Dreams can come true … but only if you bring them to life.
What do YOU dream of doing?
Beyond Substack
I N T E R I O R S
We love the intention behind this Edinburgh renovation, with the client and architect working together to celebrate reused, reclaimed and off-cut materials. The sustainable ethos extends to the way the apartment is decorated and styled.
Piccolomini Library, Siena Cathedral
The word “illuminated,” from the Latin illuminare, means ‘lighted up’. For a book to truly be illuminated, it had to be decorated with gold. Gold was usually applied to the pages in extremely thin sheets called gold leaf.
- Minneapolis Institute of Art
P H O T O G R A P H Y
Noticing the Edinburgh interiors images (above) were taken by Richard Gaston, we were reminded of a portfolio of Scottish Highlands shots published by Ignant.
“A train that you get on without knowing where it is going is open to surprises; but life is such a thing that a train that you know where it is going is also open to surprises!”
― Mehmet Murat ildan Turkish playwright, novelist and thinker
So Good We Saved It
We haven’t had much chance to read pieces on Substack this week. So, some old favourites:
While we wait for a publisher to see sense and signup, we will read and re-read every eloquent word of wisdom he writes about seasonal living, thereby preserving the wonderful flavours his sentences evoke.
Having been inspired by their evocative words and images, we are retracing our steps through the travels of the. This week, Ortigia.
Quietly, stylishly,has brought his monthly Jotter to Substack and we relish his focus on design, thinking and curiosity.
There must be something in the water down Bradford-on-Avon way. Close neighbour and friend to Andrew Eberlin (and us),writes words that you wish you had been able to summon:
our culture shapes us like nothing else can. It hones our identities and influences our lives in myriad ways, but crucially it creates belonging and shared values and spaces. It makes us human; drives us towards emotion and connection, and gives us pause to dwell on life and death.
Encouragement for the Encouragers
Every week we try and lift some folk up by cheerleading quietly from the sidelines. There’s always an underlying hope that the encouragement we offer will find people, offering an incentive to keep going, to feel good about your creativity and your practice, to let you know you’re not alone. We don’t do it to get noticed, we do it to get other folk noticed. But this week, we received the kindest of messages fromand it stands as a reinforcement of the reason we should all take the opportunity to celebrate others. Thank you, Autumn, for the reminder. Read more: Is There Anybody Out There?
On The Bernina Tracks
Chur, Switzerland | Tirano, Italy | Bellano, Lake Como
After a blissful week in Tuscany, we travelled north via Florence and Milan to Chur, a chocolate-box beautiful Swiss town, departure station for the fabled Bernina Express. It lived up to every long-held dream:
Whatever the weather, this is an experience that will imprint itself on any ‘best of’ travelogue. Soaring heights, frozen depths, snow flurries, the crunch of the white stuff under our boots during a wonderful 20-minute stop. Huge panoramic windows throwing all the views at you. Take your time … don’t swivel your head too quickly because that way dizziness ensues. Slow down. Take it in. Around the next bend there’ll be more. Face forwards or back, the views are stunning. Look up, look down, breathe deeply.
Talking of dreams, as we were up there ☝️ revisit Lofoten with us
