This is the 43rd edition of ‘ The Encouragement Files ’, a weekly celebration of curiosity and inspiration. We hope it encourages you to amplify the creativity of those who lift your spirits in this fractious, out-of-kilter world.

This week, our reflections have been about dreams. Anyone following our rail adventure will know that we have been relishing a series of ‘pinch-me’ moments, all brought to life in one long 3-month trip, covering Europe from left to right, tip to toe. We have day dreamed over the years about places … we watched artist Tom Frost in Lofoten, and imagined; we saw (most-recently) Mark Diacono

What do YOU dream of doing?

Beyond Substack

I N T E R I O R S

We love the intention behind this Edinburgh renovation, with the client and architect working together to celebrate reused, reclaimed and off-cut materials. The sustainable ethos extends to the way the apartment is decorated and styled.

© Richard Gaston

Piccolomini Library, Siena Cathedral

The word “illuminated,” from the Latin illuminare, means ‘lighted up’. For a book to truly be illuminated, it had to be decorated with gold. Gold was usually applied to the pages in extremely thin sheets called gold leaf.

In 1492, Cardinal Francesco Todeschini Piccolomini, archbishop of Siena and elected to the papacy with the title of Pius III, commissioned the construction of a library to preserve the rich collection of books and manuscripts that Aeneas Silvius Piccolomini (Pope Pius II) had put together while in Rome

P H O T O G R A P H Y

Noticing the Edinburgh interiors images (above) were taken by Richard Gaston, we were reminded of a portfolio of Scottish Highlands shots published by Ignant.

Images © Richard Gaston

“A train that you get on without knowing where it is going is open to surprises; but life is such a thing that a train that you know where it is going is also open to surprises!”

― Mehmet Murat ildan Turkish playwright, novelist and thinker

The Bernina Express, November 2025

So Good We Saved It

We haven’t had much chance to read pieces on Substack this week. So, some old favourites:

our culture shapes us like nothing else can. It hones our identities and influences our lives in myriad ways, but crucially it creates belonging and shared values and spaces. It makes us human; drives us towards emotion and connection, and gives us pause to dwell on life and death.

Encouragement for the Encouragers

Every week we try and lift some folk up by cheerleading quietly from the sidelines. There’s always an underlying hope that the encouragement we offer will find people, offering an incentive to keep going, to feel good about your creativity and your practice, to let you know you’re not alone. We don’t do it to get noticed, we do it to get other folk noticed. But this week, we received the kindest of messages from

and it stands as a reinforcement of the reason

Thank you, Autumn, for the reminder. Read more:

On The Bernina Tracks

Chur, Switzerland | Tirano, Italy | Bellano, Lake Como

After a blissful week in Tuscany, we travelled north via Florence and Milan to Chur, a chocolate-box beautiful Swiss town, departure station for the fabled Bernina Express. It lived up to every long-held dream:

Whatever the weather, this is an experience that will imprint itself on any ‘best of’ travelogue. Soaring heights, frozen depths, snow flurries, the crunch of the white stuff under our boots during a wonderful 20-minute stop. Huge panoramic windows throwing all the views at you. Take your time … don’t swivel your head too quickly because that way dizziness ensues. Slow down. Take it in. Around the next bend there’ll be more. Face forwards or back, the views are stunning. Look up, look down, breathe deeply.

This Rail Route is a bit of all-white!

Talking of dreams, as we were up there ☝️ revisit Lofoten with us

Back next week, same time, home turf

Barrie and JoJo