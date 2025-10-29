This is the 39th edition of ‘ The Encouragement Files ’, a weekly celebration of curiosity and inspiration. We hope it encourages you to amplify the creativity of those who lift your spirits in this fractious, out-of-kilter world.

We all arrived on Substack for different reasons. Like all the tools we use for our creative practices - to connect with others, to influence or be influenced, to use our time productively or to while away moments - Substack is just that, a tool. Its inevitable journey to becoming another same-shaped social media platform isn’t a surprise … their business model relies on scaling up the number of folk using the tool(s) in a manner that suits their algorithm investors business model bank manager. But here’s the thing. You can use it exactly how you want to. Unless your goal is global stardom, to be mentioned in the same breath as Pamela Anderson or to become a viral hit, you can just get on with the business of being you. Write your stuff - share it or don’t share it - chat with folk in the comments sections of pieces you appreciate, share and recommend the writers who touch you with their words, celebrate others, offer something uplifting to your corner of the ‘Stack, build your very own community, share art, discover good people ( hey, they’re real and you can meet them on your travels too ), ignore the advice to become the same as everyone else and to follow the crowd, just be yourself.

Substack is a set of tools. You, on the other hand, are unique.

This is very much us being us; we love that you are here sharing in this celebration of others. Thank you … it would take a decent sized theatre and a lot of tickets sold to gather you all.

Loutra, Kythnos, Cyclades Island, Greece

Back in the early days of our 3-month rail adventure we worried about how much there was to see, what a ‘good adventure’ would look like. We dashed hither and thither, staying a couple of days here, a night there. Rail connections, replacement buses, sleeper trains and ferries. We covered some miles. But something felt off. We had seen some amazing places; the photographs looked stunning; we genuinely have had the best time. But in all the ‘getting there’, were we giving ourselves a chance to be us, in a place, for the stretch of time it takes to get to know the names of the folk in the village shop … to cook ourselves some meals, give ourselves permission to do nothing, or something. Had we found a way to let somewhere’s rhythm guide us rather than trying to twist it into shape for our adventure? By the time you read this, we will have stayed on Kythnos for eight days. We’ve swum before breakfast and after lunch; we’ve read, words have been written; we strolled, and hiked. Meals have been simple. We ate out once, maybe twice. All the ingredients came from the tiny village store where we tried a handful of Greek words to offset the impatient and cursory charterers of yachts, folk who just glance by, another day, another Greek island marina. We immersed ourselves for a while. Siga, siga - slowly, slowly. We rediscovered who we are. And as we made plans for our final month of explorations, we made sure there would be even more lingering, even less haste.

