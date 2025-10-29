Encourage Meant

Encourage Meant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susie Mawhinney's avatar
Susie Mawhinney
15h

Ooh Barrie that whole first paragraph! Brilliant... ! And,I loved Will's ghostly saucepan story despite sad reasons... and Chandi's slow travel piece.

I am wondering if you are still in transit or just arriving in Venice? Either way enjoy what remains of your own slow wanders...I am behind again, wifi blips have plagued me almost as often as the rain this last week!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Feasts and Fables
Victoria K. Walker's avatar
Victoria K. Walker
11h

Thank you so much for the mention, Barrie and Jo ✨ And I love your first paragraph. And your photographs. And… and… and… ✨

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Feasts and Fables
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Feasts and Fables
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture