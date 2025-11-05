This is the 40th edition of ‘ The Encouragement Files ’, a weekly celebration of curiosity and inspiration. We hope it encourages you to amplify the creativity of those who lift your spirits in this fractious, out-of-kilter world.

For the past two months, these weekly curations have been pulled together in so many different places - I don’t mean ‘ some at the kitchen table, one in a café, a few different settees, and on a train ’, but that too. I mean half a dozen different countries. We are just entering the third (and final) month of 3-months of interrail travel. We have covered quite a bit of Europe, as far north as Narvik, as far east as Izmir. We’re in Italy now; we’ll go south as far as Sicily, but in the meantime this week’s edition is being brought to you from Vicenza. Where? Yes, it isn’t iconic Venice (though we spent a couple of nights there) and it is not ‘ Romeo and Juliet ’ Verona. But it is the very calm, very beautiful birthplace of Andrea Palladio (Palladian architecture, folks … not my regular column!). Venice was dizzyingly beautiful but so busy. We have a feeling that the tranquility of Vicenza will suit our ‘ off the beaten tracks ’ sensibilities. We started the day with espresso and apple pastries before picking up a sourdough loaf for a late brunch. Slowly does it. If you need permission to take it easy, you’re welcome.

Where are you happiest … busy and bustle’y, or slowly slowly?

Beyond Substack

A R C H I T E C T U R E

Setting aside practical concerns (“it must cost a fortune to heat your place”), there is something mighty dramatic about a double (triple) height living space.

P H O T O G R A P H Y

Long before the selfie hooked a generation of smartphone users, the phone booth was the way we garnered the instant gratification of a moment captured. The surprise of the flash, the anticipation as we waited for the images to appear, the strange duality of everything from sullen unsmiling identity shots to shy lovers.

The Photo Booth … 100 years of memories

I T A L Y

Substack offers rich pickings for travellers - armchair or otherwise - to Italy. We have the best part of a month set aside to explore so it is no surprise that our reading has tended towards Bel Paese (‘The Beautiful Country’). Here’s the pick:

We are always delighted to celebrate our Substack friends who have started (or added to) their pile of published books.

has taken the opportunity of its 10th Anniversary to revise and reissue

’,

. We are so happy for

- who we met recently in Brno, Czech Republic - as

paperback copies will be available in a couple of weeks

has brought back

, in a fresh delve into the darker corners of old London Town.

That’s it … time for us to get reading … and writing.

Venice | Vicenza

I have words to write and share about Venice … it’s complicated, of course. It is everything people want it to be. Milky light against white stone, glistening threads of water, arteries to the beating heart of a romantic city that is all about the love people feel for it. Like love it is dizzying, beguiling, but hard to fathom and overwhelming too. Love draws you in but plays tricks with you. So too with la Serenissima. It disorientates and creates uncertainty. Then you settle into it, embrace the unknown and fall head over heels. You want to know everything about it, share every moment … but you need to keep the mystery, to draw back from it to gain perspective. Love is glorious, but it is real as well, it needs work.

There is more but for now the pictures captured in the moment will have to do.

Love is …

And so to Vicenza, calm and tranquil near-neighbour of bustling, beguiling Venice. A quiet beauty, discreet and confident; ignored by the crowds. Perfetto.

Vicenza, Veneto

Barrie and JoJo