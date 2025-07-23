Encourage Meant

Encourage Meant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa McLean's avatar
Lisa McLean
1d

How brilliant is the book library in a tree. I’m going to be thinking about that one for awhile.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Feasts and Fables
Justin Deming's avatar
Justin Deming
20h

I saw Thalia’s note at some point this week. What a beautiful story. Thanks, as always, for the wide variety of inspiration!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Feasts and Fables and others
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Feasts and Fables
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture