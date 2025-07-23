This is the 25th Edition of ‘ The Encouragement Files ’, a weekly ‘magazine’ that celebrates words, ideas and creativity, We hope it will be an encouragement to you; there’ll be folk to connect to, inspiration for your creative practice; it should be a place where spirits are lifted as we offer a counterbalance to a febrile and uncertain world.

Sometimes it is hard to avoid the gossip, the insistent murmurs that suggest “Substack is changing”, that it is going the same way as ‘all the other social media platforms’. We worry that folk have forgotten how easy it is to create their own little corner, a place where they get to choose what they see and how they connect with people (and who with). It is all about setting your intentions.

Talking of intentionality, we just know - without having to scroll aimlessly - that going directly to

or

will always reward us. This week, Alex writes perceptively and eloquently for Matt’s ‘

’ publication, an ode to

.

Beyond the Bookself

“To find a book which can be reread is a treasure in itself—to find a book which can be reread and experienced in a different manner each time, a true wonder. The Summer Book is a companion to walk alongside, for as long as I am treading this mortal path, in all seasons. And that is deep, deep magic.”

Beyond Substack

The Summer Book - For All Seasons

A R T

Virginia illustrator Tom Strom created album covers, t-shirts, and various graphics for death metal bands so it’s no surprise there a hint of darkness.

© Tom Strom

"I've always loved painting in its real form and learning to understand and control each medium. They offer things to me and a sense of creative direction that I just don't feel digitally," says Tom. "Nothing replaces the feeling I get from pushing paint on paper, panel, or whatever substrate I want to tackle." (Tom Strom)

R O O M TO W R I T E

Imagine a mini-writing retreat during which very few words were written. That’s no reason not to day dream about THE PERFECT WRITING SPACE.

(Left to write) (1) Writer’s Blues | (2) Room With A Few | (3) Blank Page

We are very taken by the (1) petrol blue desk in the Turin apartment of Italian architect Fabio Fantolino. It would fuel an acceleration of words. If you need the company of others to inspire your best work, perhaps (2 or) one of these co-working spaces is your idea of perfect? Many writers need no distractions. A hideaway (3) in the woods far from the madding crowd for that first draft.

Down at Encouragement Farm © Feasts + Fables

From Our ‘Saved’ Pile

PS: We are indebted to Thalia Toha for this enchantment and learning.

Back next week, same time, same place.

Barrie and JoJo