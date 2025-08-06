Encouragement Files
(27-2025) Field Notes for Curious Minds
This is the 27th Edition of ‘The Encouragement Files’.
Every Wednesday, 7pm Central European Time (see thoughts below to see why we’re late today!), we turn the spotlight on the creators who are lifting our spirits and inspiring us with their ideas and words. This is a weekly celebration of others, an antidote to the darker corners of a febrile and uncertain world. We hope you are as uplifted and inspired as we are by the places our curiosity leads us.
If the phone won’t ring, make a call
If the mountain won’t move shift it
If the birds won’t sing, sing to them all
And if the sun won’t rise … lift it!
Lemn Sissay
Thoughts on this ‘n that
Summer time … warm days and warmer breezes. Splishing and splashing in the pool. Falling off the inflatable flamingo to make the grandchildren giggle. It is I-Spy in the car, monkeys and monkeying about … a home made beach, French ‘word of the day’, cars-magnetic building blocks-Paw Patrol … museums and mayo, chateaux and gateaux … hugs, squishes and more hugs to see us through, feeling hearts explode with love … Summer time is ‘Granny’ this, and ‘Grandpa’ that; and loud “yuks” when Granny JoJo and Grandpa Barrie hug one another. It is salads and sausage ‘n mash, barbecues and bowls of homemade ice cream … “I scream for ice cream”, we scream! Summertime is fun and frolics, love and joy.
So Good We Saved It
Earlier this year, the word ‘sonder’ 1 popped into our consciousness:
, a series of moments that perfectly reflect the many lives being lived beyond our own.
“the realisation that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own”. It popped to mind again as we reflected on this wonderful photography gallery by
August is upon us … andis marking this transitional month by sharing a selection of poems by Mary Oliver with August in their hearts.
“Once you slow down enough to notice, the world begins to find you.” Quiet wisdom from
We like these reflections fromand the inspiration he drew from a vintage travel book. What links it to his own contemporary travels is the underlying philosophy: ‘To travel slowly. To travel traditionally’.
Time-pressed travellers crowd into Tokyo and overwhelm Kyoto. But what lies beyond? So much, all unpacked by, including this piece about three alternative destinations that show more of Japan’s intrigue.
We are delighted forwhose recently-announced book deal unlocks a writing sabbatical and the a literary travelogue he will write:
Along the way, I’ll be visiting lesser-known shrines and sites across all of India’s major faiths — Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and more — and writing about what they reveal about belief, beauty, and belonging in India today.
Beyond Substack
A R C H I T E C T U R E
The world can often be seen as a wasteland of post-industrial abandonment so it is uplifting to see the way this glass factory has been redesigned as a food hub.
P H O T O G R A P H Y
Perhaps, like us, you’ll forgive the product placement and focus on the gentle tranquility underlying this beautiful gallery of peacefulness. And relaxxxx …
A R T
Reading a beautiful review byof ‘The Summer Book’ 2 reminded us of the breadth of Tove Jansson’s talent, including illustration.
Swimming, One Day in August
It is time now, I said,
for the deepening and quieting of the spirit
among the flux of happenings.
Something had pestered me so much
I thought my heart would break.
I mean, the mechanical part.
I went down in the afternoon
to the sea
which held me, until I grew easy.
About tomorrow, who knows anything.
Except that it will be time, again,
for the deepening and quieting of the spirit.
Mary Oliver
Holiday Snaps
The best of days, the happiest of moments; making memories with the wee ones.
Back next week, similar time, same place.
Barrie and JoJo
If you missed it at the time, ‘It’s a Sonderful Life’ may just be the short fiction you are looking for today; it is a gentle contemporary tale of interwoven lives. Read More Here
You really will fall in love with The Summer Book (Tove Jansson) if you read this review by Alexander Crow … which is a jolly good reason to read it, we’d say.
Mary Oliver knows stuff. Thank you, Barrie, for including her words here.
Insightful 🙌 we talk of the same stuff so you are recommended to any one who subscribes to me!!!!👌let’s spread the word of the good