This is the 27th Edition of ‘The Encouragement Files’.

Every Wednesday, 7pm Central European Time (see thoughts below to see why we’re late today!), we turn the spotlight on the creators who are lifting our spirits and inspiring us with their ideas and words. This is a weekly celebration of others, an antidote to the darker corners of a febrile and uncertain world. We hope you are as uplifted and inspired as we are by the places our curiosity leads us.

If the phone won’t ring, make a call

If the mountain won’t move shift it

If the birds won’t sing, sing to them all

And if the sun won’t rise … lift it!

Lemn Sissay

Thoughts on this ‘n that

Summer time … warm days and warmer breezes. Splishing and splashing in the pool. Falling off the inflatable flamingo to make the grandchildren giggle. It is I-Spy in the car, monkeys and monkeying about … a home made beach, French ‘word of the day’, cars-magnetic building blocks-Paw Patrol … museums and mayo, chateaux and gateaux … hugs, squishes and more hugs to see us through, feeling hearts explode with love … Summer time is ‘Granny’ this, and ‘Grandpa’ that; and loud “yuks” when Granny JoJo and Grandpa Barrie hug one another. It is salads and sausage ‘n mash, barbecues and bowls of homemade ice cream … “I scream for ice cream”, we scream! Summertime is fun and frolics, love and joy.

A R C H I T E C T U R E

The world can often be seen as a wasteland of post-industrial abandonment so it is uplifting to see the way this glass factory has been redesigned as a food hub.

Images: © Casey Dunn

P H O T O G R A P H Y

Perhaps, like us, you’ll forgive the product placement and focus on the gentle tranquility underlying this beautiful gallery of peacefulness. And relaxxxx …

Images: © Austin Leis

A R T

Copyright © Moomin Characters

‘The Summer Book’

Swimming, One Day in August

It is time now, I said,

for the deepening and quieting of the spirit

among the flux of happenings. Something had pestered me so much

I thought my heart would break.

I mean, the mechanical part. I went down in the afternoon

to the sea

which held me, until I grew easy. About tomorrow, who knows anything.

Except that it will be time, again,

for the deepening and quieting of the spirit.

Mary Oliver

Holiday Snaps

The best of days, the happiest of moments; making memories with the wee ones.

Monkeying About with Olivia and Finley

Making Friends in Niort

Back next week, similar time, same place.