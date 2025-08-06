Encourage Meant

Encourage Meant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharron Bassano's avatar
Sharron Bassano
7h

Mary Oliver knows stuff. Thank you, Barrie, for including her words here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Feasts and Fables
Paolo Peralta's avatar
Paolo Peralta
7h

Insightful 🙌 we talk of the same stuff so you are recommended to any one who subscribes to me!!!!👌let’s spread the word of the good

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Feasts and Fables
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Feasts and Fables
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture