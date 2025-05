This is the 20th edition of ‘The Encouragement Files’, a weekly celebration of others. This offering is a chance to showcase words, publications and people who have inspired us. It might encourage you to celebrate the creativity that lifts your spirits, and stories that offer a counterbalance to the fractious edginess of an out-of-kilter world.

Just a quick reminder, the next edition will fly into your mailbox (and the Substack app) on 25 June; then it’s back to weekly. Until then, I on a month-long cycle to mark a milestone birthday - 2,600 kilometres from my birthplace in Scotland (Forres) to our home in rural France.

Beyond Substack

I N T E R I O R S

This week we discovered that Akari lamps - a modern day classic (1951) designed by Japanese-American designer Isamu Noguchi are still made today using Japanese washi paper and a traditional method from Japan's Gifu region.

Images from Dezeen

You cannot understand good design if you do not understand people; design is made for people.

― Dieter Rams

A R T

Art comes in so many forms, with new styles popping into our eyeline all the time.

kindly pointed us towards the

newsletter which in turn guided us to

© Dietmar Voorwold

Art will never be able to exist without nature.

― Pierre Bonnard (painter 1867-1947)

So Good We Saved It

Brief Encounter

Postcard from Scotland (2021)

Images © Feasts & Fables

Travel … Broadens the Mind

(As I set off for a month on my bike - Scotland, England, Spain and France on the itinerary - travel tales abound)

Curiosity led Catherine Fletcher to explore how Samuel Walters , a distant relative - a Cornish lad - found himself in Bombay in 1878. Trawling through newspaper reports I discover that the 6th Dragoons were in Colchester before deployment in India in December 1877. They joined her Majesty’s Indian Troopship Euphrates in Portsmouth, embarking on 29th December 1877. You can rely on Travel Essayist to seek out the interesting, unexpected corners like the Museu d'Història and a celebration of women in art :

A R C H I T E C T U R E

Day dreams about cabins-in-woods and perfect hideaways led us to Cabin Anna

Never Too Small is a media company dedicated to small footprint design and living

And finally …

Tom Gauld - as sharp as ever - honing in on the writer’s craft.

Barrie and JoJo