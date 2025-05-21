I N T E R I O R S

This week we discovered that Akari lamps - a modern day classic (1951) designed by Japanese-American designer Isamu Noguchi are still made today using Japanese washi paper and a traditional method from Japan's Gifu region.

You cannot understand good design if you do not understand people; design is made for people.

― Dieter Rams

A R T

Art comes in so many forms, with new styles popping into our eyeline all the time.

kindly pointed us towards the

newsletter which in turn guided us to

Art will never be able to exist without nature.

― Pierre Bonnard (painter 1867-1947)

We are delighted that Arran Cross escaped from the perfectionism that imprisons him to write about how a zine self-published book offered him a breakthrough moment . We’re keeping our fingers crossed it’s just the start.

This piece by Gill Moon Photography explores the notion of ‘epic’ photography … it counters the argument that photography needs huge landscapes to qualify for the description.

It is fascinating to read words by Jenn Bragg about Hopper’s time in Paris , where he produced beautiful sketches of interesting characters far removed from the themes of loneliness and isolation he is better known for. It was a reminder of the first art-inspired fiction I wrote, an imagining of what happened ‘just out of shot’ from Hopper’s famous Nighthawks scene: Murphy is a beat cop from the old school. Even on a cold December evening, he spends his time pounding the sidewalk. Not like the new kids they’ve been recruiting, wishing their shifts away in the comfort of all-night diners. Sure, he grabs a coffee from a favourite haunt if he’s passing. It’s a chance to keep his ears open. The snippets add up in the end. Gossip is gossip but it’s good to get folks talking Nighthawks by Barrie Thomson