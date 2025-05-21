Encourage Meant

Susie Mawhinney
2d

The Puffin Book of Nonsense Verse! Did you have that one Barrie? I dont think I let it out of my sight from the age of seven to ten years!!

The Courtship of the Yonghy-Bonghy-Bò was my absolute favourite... I think I drove my poor mum and dad mad reciting those verses...

"On the Coast of Coromandel

Where the early pumpkins blow,

In the middle of the woods

Lived the Yonghy-Bonghy-Bò.

Two old chairs, and half a candle,--

One old jug without a handle,--

These were all his worldly goods:

In the middle of the woods,

These were all the worldly goods,

Of the Yonghy-Bonghy-Bò,"

I am so glad you found Jeffrey's fabulous post!

Safe travels, I hope you have a moment to pop in from time to time, I will miss these posts immensely! 💛

Jenn Bragg
2d

Thank you so much for the mention! By the way, those who follow me on Notes will see a daily posting of Edward Hopper’s sketches and paintings from his time in Paris!

