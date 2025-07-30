This is the 26th Edition of ‘The Encouragement Files’.

‘I am not defined by darkness’

Confided the night

’At dawn I am reminded

I am defined by light’.

Lemn Sissay

Most Importantly

Yesterday, Olivia and Finley arrived (they brought their Mummy and Daddy too) to start their three-week holiday with Granny JoJo and Grandpa Barrie.

These ‘Field Notes’ are being assembled after a day of drawing, cars on the living room carpet, playing on the ‘beach’ Grandpa Barrie created by the pool, a walk in the woods, birdsong, magnetised building blocks, building a zoo/farm … Grandpa Barrie has half an hour before the barbecue fire needs to be lit so we can all snaffle sausages, halloumi, salads, flatbread, hummus (you get the idea).

Anyhoo, the long and short of it is, this is family fun time so if our field notes are a little bit shorter … or if you spot a spelling mistake (maybe even an article you might have seen before!), perhaps you’ll forgive us. Oh, and we are a little late!!

Beyond Substack

I N T E R I O R S

For now, we live in a three-bedroom farmhouse set in two acres. There’s a wraparound meadow, fruit trees, a kitchen garden and a surfeit of barns. We love peering in on the way other folk have imagined slow living down on the farm.

Images: © David Montero

P H O T O G R A P H Y

Sometimes we wonder if the search for the shot, the most beautiful, stirring, sumptuous image, blinds us to the beguiling poetry of the everyday. Ludovic Balay counterbalances our cravings with delicious photography of ‘normal’.

Images: © Ludovic Balay

A R T

Recently, we celebrated the crossover between illustration and science. So many folk said how much they enjoyed the way artists offer insights to the natural world we searched for more. In the 19th century in Maryland, Mary Elizabeth Banning (1822–1903) emerged as one of America’s first mycologists and her glorious illustrations show us how her curiosity and creativity combined.

So Good We Saved It

Apple

Behold the apples’ rounded worlds:

juice-green of July rain,

the black polestar of flowers,

the rind mapped with its crimson stain. The russet, crab and cottage red

burn to the sun’s hot brass,

then drop like sweat from every branch

and bubble in the grass. They lie as wanton as they fall,

and where they fall and break,

the stallion clamps his crunching jaws,

the starling stabs his beak. In each plump gourd the cidery bite

of boys’ teeth tears the skin;

the waltzing wasp consumes his share,

the bent worm enters in. I, with as easy hunger, take

entire my season’s dole;

welcome the ripe, the sweet, the sour,

the hollow and the whole.

Laurie Lee

It is apple season down on Encouragement Farm

PS

We don’t always talk about our thing - perhaps encouragement is meant to be one of those things that sits quietly in the background; it is a way of being, every bit as much as it is a thing you do. But it is always worth talking about - and we are not the only ones who think so. Recently, we quietly compiled and shared a list of quotes about encouragement. Maybe you’ll find something that hits a spot.

“Be an Encourager: When you encourage others, you boost their self-esteem, enhance their self-confidence, make them work harder, lift their spirits and make them successful in their endeavors. Encouragement goes straight to the heart and is always available. Be an encourager. Always.”

― Roy T. Bennett The Light in the Heart

