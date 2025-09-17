Encourage Meant

Susie Mawhinney
1d

Barrie you are a star! Not only do you manage to publish a scrumptious (in reference to Arbroath Smokies which I haven't eaten in so many years and now cannot stop thinking about but where the devil do I find them here?) you then show me a cabin which literally had my daughter and I drooling, not to mention the glorious photos of your journey, you then find a moment in your day and space in your kind heart to give encouragement where sorely needed too... thank you my friend, truly deeply, thank you! I hope you survive what sounds like a very long journey without cinnamon buns!

1 reply by Feasts and Fables
Jeffrey Peté
1d

Nuts and dates have sustained more than one traverse of the unknown. When your destination is Trondheim you will know that Viking provisions will reward your journey.

1 reply by Feasts and Fables
