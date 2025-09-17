Encouragement Files
We are on a bus, the 07:05 from Narvik bus station to Trondheim.
This was not the plan … but, as they used to say back in my ‘world of work’, “never fall in love with the plan, it’ll break your heart”.
We have had the most magical stay on Lofoten; even a rain-soaked 8 hour bus ride to Narvik couldn’t dampen our enthusiasm. But as we meandered past deep fjords and imposing sheer rock formations millions of years in the making, the modern world intervened. Our much-anticipated sleeper train journey from Narvik to Stockholm is cancelled; floods and rail damage, so little prospect of a swift resolution. We feel for the people affected and worry for the implications of increasingly sudden and devastating weather events.
So we are on a bus … with just bags of nuts and dates to sustain us.
A bus for 14 hours. NOT the best place to draft ‘field notes for curious minds’. But here we are. Something will emerge … apologies if it is approximately 27% less sparkly than last week’s edition. We’ll do better next time.
Off The Beaten Tracks
Talking of Lofoten, trying to put it all into words is a challenge that would stretch even a master storyteller like Tolkien - and the landscapes we witnessed would not be out of place in one of his epic tales - but we tried. Read more here:
Beyond Substack
A R T
This week, we are intrigued by the seemingly unfinished artwork of Lee Welch.
“For me, that is the moment, the recognition that adding another mark would weaken the whole. To stop is not to abandon the game, but to protect its precarious balance.”
― Lee Welch - artist
A R C H I T E C T U R E
We are winding between villages, dwarfed by huge rocks, dazzled by autumnal colours but wondering at the resilience of the Norwegian people who make their lives in these remote spots. No wonder they build robust but beautiful dwellings to hide away in on the long winter nights.
“There is hope as long as your fishing-line is in the water.”
Norwegian Proverb
So Good We Saved It
THE SMALL STUFF
Bergen | Oslo | Trondheim | Mo I Rana | Bodø | Å, Lofoten
So much of what we have shared so far from our European rail adventure has been big picture - in the case of Lofoten, wonder on an epic scale. Even our new series of ‘A Postcard From …’ offers a highlights reel of sorts. But what of the small stuff, the incidental details. Surely life is made up of the fragments too.
Legend of the Kraken
As legend will tell you, in the waters of Norway
There lies a fifty-foot kraken, sea monster of gray.
A shape-shifter of sorts, he can turn himself into a beach.
Also, changes colors at will, some days he is peach.
This kraken has picked up some of our clipper ships.
Tossed a few to Iceland, sent others down into deep dips.
Few sailors have survived to tell the tale, but three have told me.
This is why I will sail anywhere else, but not this Norwegian sea.
