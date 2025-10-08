This is the 36th edition of ‘The Encouragement Files’, a weekly celebration of others. We hope it encourages you to celebrate the creativity that lifts your spirits in this fractious, out-of-kilter world.

As I draft this (on a Monday, surprisingly ahead of myself), we are sliding into the sixth week of our 3-month interrailing adventure. Talking of ‘rules of six’, we have had six days with no travelling. I realise that recently these weekly offerings have had a little more ‘us’ in them than ‘others’ and that feels like an uncomfortable imbalance.

So this week’s edition is a lot more about you (and you, and you … you too). Unsurprisingly, the words and pictures that have caught our eye speak to the pace we are living at, the seasonal changes we are experiencing and the keen anticipation we feel for places yet to be visited, the markers on our map. But they are your words and your images that are inspiring us, encouraging us forward.

A R C H I T E C T U R E

Hiding away close to the Triglav national park in Slovenia, it is impossible not to sense the alpine influences in local architecture. But there is creativity too, often fashioned around tradition but with a contemporary twist. Very much our style.

Images: © Flávio Caddou

Autumn is in the crispness of the air, the changing colours, sudden downpours and golden sunlight dancing on Slovenian lakes. It is a season of beautiful contradictions; shedding layers and pulling them tighter; cold beers and hot chocolate; leaves of green and ochre, often on the same branch. It is our favourite season … no surprise then that we have sought out words that conjure autumnal moods; there is no shortage of gifted writers exploring the contrasts:

strikes the perfect note - as she always does - with words about

in preparation for long winter months to come:

So I gather her excess in jars, sticky-handed: orchards empty while baskets fill, fruits collapse even as sugars condense, cupboards swell as the fields grow thin, a bowing to contradictions.

With his characteristic light-touch prose,

welcomes in the season of falling leaves and beanies, noting that it is time for ‘

’. Most importantly, a present of quinces from a friend gifts the rest of us a

, and gentle instructions to be patient:

Sit on your hands for at least a fortnight, ideally longer, to allow it to mature and the flavours to develop. Store somewhere cool, dry and place, where it will last for at least a year, likely much longer.

ale out of the fridge rather than within

It is surely the time to adjust menus, to layer in a few ‘winter warmers’, hearty dishes that nurture the soul as they warm the belly. We are very taken by the thought of Italian food, for once we have met up with

in Venice we head via Milan to Sicily on a sleeper train. We might hop to Sardinia before meandering north via Siena. Perhaps,

by

we will linger in San Gimignano overindulging in

and robust autumnal reds.

antipasti

We adore fine writing about travel … and food … and style, which is life itself. So there we were, intent on Sicily, when we discovered the

and this

:

And if the pastel-colored apartment is as restrained and elegant as Ortigia itself, the market underneath its terraces, with blue and red canopies—some faded, some vibrant—is its cheerful offset, fresh as a bouquet that is pressed unexpectedly under your nose. It’s there when you wake up. Vendors debating meloni. That’s politics, not fruit. The smell of simmering caponata drifts up. Tuna ventresca, marbled with fat and cut with ruthless precision. Gamberoni Imperiale, as red as the lava from Mount Etna, piled high on melting ice.

Staying in Sicily with the prospect of fresh ingredients and food for the soul, we are drawn to the life and work of

and

. My word, if there is a kinder heart

here

in Sicily

the world

we haven’t spotted it. Danny has

- no questions, just generosity - a sense of belonging for older residents of the village whose families may have moved away for work, and cooking lessons for youngsters in the home that provides for them when their parents are unable to. Heart warming, yes, but practical solutions not platitudes, a welcome in a world that increasingly closes doors.

We hope to visit in November - Danny and his community sound like our kind of people.

Black and white photography really does allow the autumnal chill to seep into the viewers day-to-day …

absolutely nails ‘

’.

T R A V E L

misty morning

As promised, a whole lot less of ‘us’. For the folk who have been kind enough to say how much they are enjoying our travels, there’s more at Off The Beaten Tracks, including a handful of city guides to stopovers we have loved.

Karlsruhe | Odense | Oslo | Tallinn | and more to come

Back next week, same time, different place,

Barrie and JoJo