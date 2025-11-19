This is the 42nd edition of ‘ The Encouragement Files ’, a weekly celebration of curiosity and inspiration. We hope it encourages you to amplify the creativity of those who lift your spirits in this fractious, out-of-kilter world.

Over the past couple of weeks we have been telling ourselves the stories of our 3-month railway adventure. We have carried on living new ones too, of course, but thoughts are drifting towards ‘the end’ and our return home. How long, we wonder aloud, is ‘enough’ for a travel adventure? We ask this knowing how lucky we are to have had this opportunity. But we’re ready to settle back down, to light a fire on cold nights, chop some logs, make some winter preparations on our small plot of land for next Spring. The thought of opening some cookery books and reaching for familiar pans and knives warms our hearts. It is becoming easier to imagine ourselves curled in the reading corner we designed, next to the bookcase full of volumes to be read. There are stories to write up, perhaps, some miles to pedal on bikes that need booked in for servicing. The chimney needs swept. We should probably think about Christmas and that sort of thing. Home beckons.

Philippines-based illustrator Mady has an uncanny knack of creating order from the apparent chaos of her black and white architectural drawings.

© Mady

“What art offers is space – a certain breathing room for the spirit.”



― John Updike

Siena … pure artistry

We have been in Italy for a while now so it is probably time we celebrated the elegant but never understated design woven deep in the heart of Italian interiors.

Images © Peter Molloy

“Longueville, every morning after breakfast, took a turn in the great square of Siena — the vast piazza, shaped like a horse-shoe, where the market is held beneath the windows of that crenellated palace from whose overhanging cornice a tall, straight tower springs up with a movement as light as that of a single plume in the bonnet of a captain.”

― Henry James, Confidence

Siena, November 2025

Two pieces popped into my eyeline this week, different yet united in their touching, affecting power. There was an essay by

that spoke the unspoken; words that turned on its head the societal norms of what is said, or unsaid.

, maybe more so when the expectation is that they are words one keeps tucked inside.

was at it too, tugging at the heartstrings, triggering tear ducts (

) with beautiful,

. A reminder too that amidst the preparations, we must remember to live, treasuring moments we still have.

So, what else caught the eye:

fair warning

There can be few more beautiful sights for those of us who crave and relish the return/restoration/revival of print than to see images of real humans holding beautiful journals brimful of quality writing. We are VERY uplifted by the pictures taken by Emilie Bernard at the launch party for

We are into the last 10 days of our great railway adventure - more of that to follow, we are certain, when we return home at the end of November. In the meantime, we delight in folk like

.

We have based ourselves in Certaldo, a small Tuscan town with an alto perched on a hill with beautiful old buildings and stunning views. You can’t quite see the 70 kilometres to Florence but it feels close at hand. We took the decision to take our excursions to Siena, in the opposite direction. But this vibrant piece by

about

is enough to have us booking a return trip. The portrait photography is outstanding too.

“What we enjoyed most was the strong sense of community, so clearly felt among the regulars who return day after day, and among the vendors themselves, who often seem more like family than business neighbours.”

- Giulia Scarpaleggia

Finally,

has taken

to new heights.

Certaldo | Tuscany | Siena

Theres a temptation to make your trip to Tuscany all about the artfully catalogued splendour of that most show-stopping of Renaissance cities, Florence. But, whisper it quietly, there is another way, more to Tuscany than its capital and all the art, towers, domes, sculptures and crowds of tourists. We have set ourselves up in Certaldo. It has a railway station and easy access down the line to Siena, Florence’s great rival. We visited for the first time yesterday, fuelled by a friend’s epic tales of the Palio when tradition is carried on the backs of thoroughbreds, nostrils flared, the hopes and pride of 17 contrade resting on sweat-flecked flanks. We have so much more to say about this remarkable jewel in the Tuscan crown. For now, images from a sun-soaked Autumn day will have to suffice.

Oh, Siena

Thank you if you have been following along with our travels.

This week, we reflected on our slow journey to the heart of Catania .

Barrie and JoJo