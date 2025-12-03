This is the 44th edition of ‘ The Encouragement Files ’, a weekly celebration of curiosity and inspiration. We hope it encourages you to amplify the creativity of those who lift your spirits in this fractious, out-of-kilter world.

With all our talk of travel - the people and places, the tastes and the journeys - you might think that’s all we do. But now we are home, our thoughts turn to wintering.

We have time (we will ‘make’ time) for the things that ground us. There are books to be read; a pile by Tom Cox Mark Diacono Alex Roddie John Summerton SOUVENIR Magazine JoJo Thomson

How do you love to ‘winter’?

Home | Champagné-le-Sec | France … waiting for this year’s first frost

Back at home, my reading has been eclectic, roaming hither and thither; expect a wildly random collection of ‘reads’ with an occasional golden thread of coherence suggestive of actual curation!

I N T E R I O R S We have a large table made from wood out of the Welsh chapel conversion we used to live in. Some houses build the home around such pieces.

Meet me by the morning On the corner of night Where mist rises And hope’s in sight



- Lemn Sissay

I L L U S T R A T I O N Danish artist Rune Fisker has a quirky, surrealist way with geometry, shadows and the influence of the wind on his characters.

is an athlete and coach who has represented Wales and Great Britain as a powerlifter but this year turned her strength training on its head by completing a triathlon. Focused on balance and achievable, supported goals, Katie has SO much sense to offer in a fitness sector rife with overpromising and unsustainable practices. Excited to see her build a Strength Lab community here.

(and her husband Tom) housesit. They have learned SO much during stays all over the world, lessons captured in a fabulous book which offers all you might need to know to try it as your way of living. Jess is upbeat and practical; she’ll be a great addition to the Travel and Lifestyle communities.

(Clockwise from top left) Home Fires Burning | Chop, Split | Sunset

