(44-25) Field Notes for Curious Minds
This is the 44th edition of ‘The Encouragement Files’, a weekly celebration of curiosity and inspiration. We hope it encourages you to amplify the creativity of those who lift your spirits in this fractious, out-of-kilter world.
With all our talk of travel - the people and places, the tastes and the journeys - you might think that’s all we do. But now we are home, our thoughts turn to wintering.
We have time (we will ‘make’ time) for the things that ground us. There are books to be read; a pile by … an ‘abundance’ of cookbooks (with top of the ‘to buy’ list); magazines too … there’s no point in and putting in the hard graft if we then fall behind on volumes of Sidetracked Magazine; we might have missed the launch (and run out of pennies to fund a festive trip to Paris to collect a copy) but that’s no reason not to buy , a celebration of stories, words and images by our favourite folk in the City of Light; talking of Alex Roddie, he also has a hand in ‘Like the Wind’, a quarterly journal that tells stories about running. is the runner in our team of two … she is about to start training for the 50-kilometre She Ultra trail running event (Llyn Peninsula, April 2026), so this is the perfect time to buy a handful of back issues to curl up with between training runs. So, words, hard copy books, print journals. Light a candle, chop those logs and stoke the fire, simmer the soup and cup those chilly fingers around a mug of hot chocolate, it is time to hunker down with a few of our favourite things.
How do you love to ‘winter’?
So Good We Saved It
Back at home, my reading has been eclectic, roaming hither and thither; expect a wildly random collection of ‘reads’ with an occasional golden thread of coherence suggestive of actual curation!
- pulls together a regular ‘Compendium’. In keeping with the title of his latest book, it is an ‘Abundance’, brimful of wit, trails of breadcrumbs, playlists and playfulness. I am almost certain that Mark guided our eye to:
The Arts Stack byand the most unfashionable artist.
We are absolutely positive he also nudged us - with no complaints at all from- to an excellent list of cookbooks recommended by at Rocket & Squash. I have little doubt that at F&F HQ we will once again be pondering “How Many Cookbooks Is Enough?”
Things I want to do more of
for the rest of this yearin 2026 … No 1 - write:
When so many of us crave that ‘perfect writing spot’, the whole desk/candle/lamp/sharpened pencils lined up neatly/notebook combo,reminds us that it is the freedom to write we must guard most assiduously.
But, see also, excellent stationery shop and well-sharpened pencils. Do check out All Things Analogue in person if you live near Eastbourne.
I learned so much fromand his Colourful Characters 1 course. Perhaps it is time I turned it into a flash fiction submission to the Welkin Writing Prize … just 100 words, submit by 2 January 2026.
Often, we writers just need a nudge to get us started. It is good to seeback with weekly prompts for December. The Gentle Pen by is already into Week 5 - I have some catching up to do. Regular readers know that I admire the community has built as he invites folk to submit pieces of 50-word flash fiction. He has recently been celebrating a year’s worth of stories.
Don’t just write flash fiction, read it. Especially when it is as good as this fascinating observational character study by.
In a moment of rare coherence, I connect the dots between my mention ofin the introduction and his ‘all things analogue’ approach to a life less burdened by the urgency and (self-inflicted) imperatives of these digital spaces. This is magnificent writing about the outdoors and the magic of removing human interference from the spells Nature weaves.
December is madcap for a lot of people - not us, I hastened to add; we withdraw, gently, wintering on our own terms. This week,is acknowledging the impending storms and reaching for her anchors. Smart.
Beyond Substack
I N T E R I O R S We have a large table made from wood out of the Welsh chapel conversion we used to live in. Some houses build the home around such pieces.
Meet me by the morning
On the corner of night
Where mist rises
And hope’s in sight
- Lemn Sissay
I L L U S T R A T I O N Danish artist Rune Fisker has a quirky, surrealist way with geometry, shadows and the influence of the wind on his characters.
While We Were Away …
… some lovely new is an athlete and coach who has represented Wales and Great Britain as a powerlifter but this year turned her strength training on its head by completing a triathlon. Focused on balance and achievable, supported goals, Katie has SO much sense to offer in a fitness sector rife with overpromising and unsustainable practices. Excited to see her build a Strength Lab community here. (and her husband Tom) housesit. They have learned SO much during stays all over the world, lessons captured in a fabulous book which offers all you might need to know to try it as your way of living. Jess is upbeat and practical; she’ll be a great addition to the Travel and Lifestyle communities.
folk friends popped in to join the community
Slowly Settling Back In
