Encourage Meant

Kim.
2d

Oh, what a startling sweetness to stumble upon my own words folded so gently into yours.

I only arrived here because of your quiet subscription—curiosity tugging me toward your corner. I wasn’t prepared to find myself already waiting inside it. To be named like that, mid-sentence, fig-stained and uncle-held… I’m a little breathless.

Thank you for gathering my words alongside Will’s—what fine company. What beautiful, generous attention you’ve offered. You remind me why I write in the first place: not for reach, but for resonance. For that ripe, unspeakable moment when something lands, gently, in another’s hands. I’m so glad our branches have touched. May the first fig you pluck stain your fingers, stop your thoughts, & taste like something you've waited your whole life for.

Justin Deming
2d

What an inspiring read (both the post itself and many of the comments within). That Harper Lee quote makes me want to dive into To Kill a Mockingbird all over again. It’s been quite a few years since I’ve last read it. Her writing sings!

