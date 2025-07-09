This is the 23rd Edition of ‘ The Encouragement Files ’, our weekly chance to celebrate words, ideas and creativity, We hope it will be an encouragement to you; some people to connect to, inspiration for your creative practice; and somewhere optimistic where spirits are lifted, a counter to what we are exposed to in this febrile and uncertain world.

Summertime is brimful of contradictions for us; the parched dry heat of a French canicule, but a list of jobs to do if we are going to reap a harvest from our kitchen garden and the ancient fruit trees. As the sun ripens the cherries, plums and figs (more of those later), we wait for the temperatures to dip so we can water with reserves captured during rain-soaked winter days. We are up before dawn, sneaking out at first light to run (JoJo) and pedal (Barrie), back and breakfasted before we realise we’re awake. Last year, we bought a pool, a treat for our grandchildren’s holiday on the farm. But there are holes to be mended so we pump the water out onto the apple trees, wasting not a drop. JoJo scrubs it clean while I scorch my pale Scottish skin as I cut some grass, a new location for the pool, inflatable flamingo, water pistols and all.

So many jobs to do while the hammock calls!

Beyond Substack

2 + 2

When the weather is so hot (from our Northern Hemisphere perspective), there's nothing quite so refreshing as a cold soup. While Mrs Feasts is a big fan of a gazpacho, this Cucumber Soup looks like Summer.

It's the sort of dish best served al fresco, perhaps.

, perhaps.

(Clockwise) Cold Soup? | Stay Cool | Toe in the Water | When Snow Melts

al fresco

There’s nothing more welcome on a blazing hot Summer day than immersion in the cool waters of a pool or a lazily-meandering river. For artist Michele Poirier Mozzone, her series Fractured Light is all about the sun’s reflection on the water. Paintings that capture the season perfectly. Adventures in Austria take on a different hue in the Summer months when the snow melts and skis are set aside.

of Sidetracked Magazine explores all the options

Summer was our best season: it was sleeping on the back screened porch in cots, or trying to sleep in the tree house; summer was everything good to eat; it was a thousand colors in a parched landscape; but most of all, summer was Dill.

– Harper Lee, To Kill a Mockingbird

A R T

When we attended a Surrealism exhibition in Paris earlier in the year, it reawakened an interest in the art and artists of a movement that divides opinion. We are drawn to work that finds expression in the inexplicable, where meaning is in the soul of the artist and interpretation is in the eye of the beholder. Contemporary artists like Christian Ruiz Berman are on the same path.

Copyright © Christian Ruiz Berman

Things We DO Give a Fig About

We patiently watch our fig trees, waiting for a moment when the fruit is ready to pluck … until then, we are ripe for the fruits of other folk’s experiences, harvesting their tales:

“Rest is not idleness, and to lie sometimes on the grass under trees on a summer's day, listening to the murmur of the water, or watching the clouds float across the sky, is by no means a waste of time.”

– John Lubbock, The Use of Life

P A U S E

Image © Bettman Archive (1932)

Way back in 2019 when the DO Book Company published DO//Pause by Rob Poynton, the enforced ‘pause’ of a global pandemic was nearly a year off. The changes wrought in the world of work offered a twist in perspective and a profound, lasting adjustment for many. But for others, life has lured them back into a nonstop cycle of doing not being. Wherever we find ourselves on that scale, there’s no bad time to remind ourselves and those around us that pausing might just allow is to do more of the things that are important not just urgent.

This week, Creative Boom has some practical suggestions for doing less nothing.

Postcard from Portugal

We are still daydreaming about our few days of sunshine, seafood, Vitamin Sea, and sardines, tiles, ceramics and chilled rosé in Olhão and Tavira. Blissful days.

© Feasts and Fables

PS

We are indebted to

(who is celebrating the 19th anniversary of

, a love letter to photography in all its forms) for guiding us to the simple beauty of

.

© Andy Adams

Back next week, same time, same place.

Barrie and JoJo