Ten weeks ago, we set off. As goodbyes were waved, we shouted cheerily over our shoulder to anyone listening that we’d be ‘back in 3 months’. Three months, a huge handful of time. Relax, enjoy the ride. ALL the time in the world. We had some plans, and some wide open spaces on several weeks of diary pages. No pressures, the future stretched out before us. On Monday - on the occasion of the ‘ten weeks travelled’ point of the journey - we marked the moment of ‘three weeks to go’. Something shifted inside us; for the first time we talked of home, practicalities, things to book in, to organise. Grass to cut, branches to trim, trees to plant. Responsibilities creeping back in. A reminder that this travelling life cannot go on indefinitely or a nudge that it could?

Where do you read? As we relish the late-Autumn warmth of Sicily and southern Italy, our thoughts turn to curling up in cosy corners with an absorbing novel.

Making sense of the latest collection by Cinta Vidal is probably not necessary. Maybe it is enough to lose yourself in the topsy turvy otherworldly ideas; time spent in the parallel universes or mirrored worlds is well spent.

© Cinta Vidal

Our camera rolls are replete with images and still we point and shoot, down-selecting a few to share. Everyone’s eye picks on a different angle, a subject that tells their own story of Sicily. Pietro Motisi conveys something sad, poignant.

© Pietro Motisi

Le parole che dicono la verità hanno una vibrazione diversa da tutte le altre Words that speak the truth have a different vibration than all the others

Street Art, Siracusa, Sicily, 2025

There are hints of autumn nipping at the heels of our saved items this week.

recognises the signs and is gently

, opening up to a different pace. Perhaps

from

would be the perfect accompaniment to that more gentle rhythm, a hot chocolate too. Sometimes though, our Autumn reflections need

…

offers us a:

"march through autumn's breath, marked by chilly air, cowbells, signs, the fierce, steady pulse of being alive."

Autumn hangs heavily on the hill where

unlocks her poetic prose. This week,

, a lyrical captured moment passing through the gossamer-thin veil of time itself.

Finally, exhausted by contented souls — ours and others — with cool night air falling, the thin veil that separates the months of October and November is traversed, little more than the embers of our day remain, the slightest of breezes carries them with the echos of our laughter to the dark side.

But amidst the passing of seasons, the decay of autumn and the passing of the old, there’s room for birth, for novelty, space for creativity and beginnings. So we are celebrating enviably fine flash fiction by

; the much-anticipated launch of ‘

’, a beautiful-looking print journal based in Paris brought to you by

and

; and ‘

’, an invitation by

to writers who need the collective bravery of a community to press [

] on their words.

There is something gloriously different about Sicily. Italy, but not. It is grittier, more ‘lived in’. History calls out from every Hellenic monument, Byzantine column or Baroque facade. But it is just as likely to be graffitied on as polished, repairs will have been done in concrete to repurpose for practical purposes that suit this moment not then. If you arrive expecting everywhere to be tidied and smartened up for your social media feed, you will be (quite rightly) disappointed. People live here, real lives in places that do a job, they don’t just stand around looking pretty. There are azure blue seas lapping against slightly scruffy white stone buildings. The autumn sun casts a golden hue on frontages burnished by that same fierce heat and light. Lines of washing shrink before your eyes, the sum of someone’s grubby smalls in a laundry basket not the cast for your commissioned photo shoot. Sicily reminds us that travel is curiosity, seeing things as they are not as the influencers would wish them to be seen. Real life is dirty, rough around the edges … real.

Sicily … taking the rough with the smooth

