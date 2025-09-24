This is the 34th edition of ‘The Encouragement Files’, a weekly celebration of others. We hope it encourages you to celebrate the creativity that lifts your spirits in this fractious, out-of-kilter world.

We are on a train, the 09:29 from Alvesta, Sweden to Stockholm.

Before we set off I wondered aloud about how to capture our experiences, how to journal, perhaps, to write things up, to offer insights, to explore how travellers in the days before electronic communications put their ideas in letters to trusted correspondents. I haven’t found a rhythm to my writing yet, but I am still hopeful. What I’ve written is gathered at ‘Off The Beaten Tracks’ and we have plenty of travelling time as we head through the Baltic states. Maybe there’ll be additions to the collection. It is a good time to be inspired by

Beyond Substack

A R T

Dystopian headlines invite apocalyptic predictions and imagined worlds where humankind has removed itself and nature has reasserted its dominance and survivability. Artist Stéphanie Kilgast takes these dark scenarios but lightens them with colourful explosions of nature in these eyecatching sculptures.

© Stéphanie Kilgast

E X P L O R E

Regular readers will know that we have Japan in mind for future explorations. What a delight, therefore, to dive back into Sidetracked Magazine to find this fascinating piece about bikepacking travels on the Rindo, forgotten forest roads.

Images: © Hans de Neve

二兎 を 追う 者 は 一 兎 を も 得 ず Nito o oumono wa itto o mo ezu

“He who runs after two hares will catch neither.”

So Good We Saved It

Autumn is a favourite season. No surprise then that our eyes have drifted to the words of those inspired by the golden hues. In the hands of poets like

. It is the season of cosying up, of warm stews and fruit pies.

and apple and blackberry waffles to warm the soul. It may be Autumn ‘up here’ but

is

as Spring arrives in the southern hemisphere. There is no better place than

to slow things down and watch the world go by … and few finer cities than

. In our ideal life, we’d gently stroll between coffee shops, whiling away our days

…

is here to unlock your inner ‘stroller’, encouraging our latent ‘lazy person’. We’ve been practicing with regular ‘

’, the practiced art of coffee and sweet treats:

fika

Trondheim | Sundsvall | Stockholm | Alvesta | Gemla

A slow weekend of fika and family, water and walks, craic and nature’s silence.

Weekending in the Swedish countryside

