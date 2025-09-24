Encouragement Files
(34-25) Field Notes for Curious Minds
This is the 34th edition of ‘The Encouragement Files’, a weekly celebration of others. We hope it encourages you to celebrate the creativity that lifts your spirits in this fractious, out-of-kilter world.
We are on a train, the 09:29 from Alvesta, Sweden to Stockholm.
Before we set off I wondered aloud about how to capture our experiences, how to journal, perhaps, to write things up, to offer insights, to explore how travellers in the days before electronic communications put their ideas in letters to trusted correspondents. I haven’t found a rhythm to my writing yet, but I am still hopeful. What I’ve written is gathered at ‘Off The Beaten Tracks’ and we have plenty of travelling time as we head through the Baltic states. Maybe there’ll be additions to the collection. It is a good time to be inspired by
Beyond Substack
A R T
Dystopian headlines invite apocalyptic predictions and imagined worlds where humankind has removed itself and nature has reasserted its dominance and survivability. Artist Stéphanie Kilgast takes these dark scenarios but lightens them with colourful explosions of nature in these eyecatching sculptures.
E X P L O R E
Regular readers will know that we have Japan in mind for future explorations. What a delight, therefore, to dive back into Sidetracked Magazine to find this fascinating piece about bikepacking travels on the Rindo, forgotten forest roads.
二兎 を 追う 者 は 一 兎 を も 得 ず Nito o oumono wa itto o mo ezu
“He who runs after two hares will catch neither.”
So Good We Saved It
Autumn is a favourite season. No surprise then that our eyes have drifted to the words of those inspired by the golden hues. In the hands of poets likethe colours are truly dialled up. It is the season of cosying up, of warm stews and fruit pies. has the soup simmering and apple and blackberry waffles to warm the soul. It may be Autumn ‘up here’ but is slowing things down and noticing more as Spring arrives in the southern hemisphere. There is no better place than a small independent coffee shop to slow things down and watch the world go by … and few finer cities than . In our ideal life, we’d gently stroll between coffee shops, whiling away our days like a Paris flâneur … is here to unlock your inner ‘stroller’, encouraging our latent ‘lazy person’. We’ve been practicing with regular ‘fika’, the practiced art of coffee and sweet treats:
Trondheim | Sundsvall | Stockholm | Alvesta | Gemla
A slow weekend of fika and family, water and walks, craic and nature’s silence.
Back next week, same time, different place,
Barrie and JoJo
Those pastries look DIVINE - and the perfect fuel for your adventure 😋
Arwww man, Japan is may ‘soul home’. Loved it ever since I was born, practically.
Went for my 30th and it was the best time/moment/adventure of my life. You must go!!
Thank you very much for the mention! Happy to engage in *fika* anytime ☕️