This is the 31st edition of ‘The Encouragement Files’, a weekly celebration of others. We hope it encourages you to celebrate the creativity that lifts your spirits in this fractious, out-of-kilter world.

We are on the move, currently on the 06.51 train from Karlsruhe to Hamburg. We will pause for an hour around lunchtime, before hopping on our connection to Odense, birthplace of Hans Christian Andersen, where the story will unfold. But enough about us, let’s get on with a celebration of others.

Beyond Substack

A R T

Artist Martin Wittfooth offers hard-hitting art using the traditional medium of oil on canvas to show contemporary interpretations of the drama of climate change and the negative impact of human behaviour on the natural world.

© Martin Wittfooth

The place to improve the world is first in one’s own heart and head and hands, and then work outward from there.

— Robert M. Pirsig

with thanks to Caro Henry

D E S I G N

A new book sets out to garner recognition for the breadth of Arne Jacobsen’s design work. The renowned Danish designer offers both range and scale.

Images © Dorte Krogh

So Good We Saved It

There has been less reading this week. To be fair, we’ve travelled from France to Germany … and now we’re en route to Denmark, so there has been a bit of catching up on our delayed train from Karlsruhe to Hamburg.

So, what have we read?

O F F T H E B E A T E N T R A C K S

Saint Saviol | Poitiers | Strasbourg | Karlsruhe | Hamburg | Odense

P O E T R Y

Within the quiet corners of our minds, where thoughts settle like dust particles dancing in the sunlight, we find the seed of change— small and unassuming, yet powerful enough to reshape the world.

Back next week, same time, different place,

Barrie and JoJo