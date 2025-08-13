This is the 28th Edition of ‘The Encouragement Files’.

Every Wednesday, 7pm Central European Time, we turn the spotlight on the creators who are lifting our spirits and inspiring us with their ideas and words. This is a weekly celebration of others, an antidote to the darker corners of a febrile and uncertain world. We hope you are as uplifted and inspired as we are by the places our curiosity leads us.

Back In The Room

For all the good reasons, we have been quiet on Substack. A family visit prompted a gentle disengagement . Way better to be knee deep in a pool full of inflatables than a crowded in-box. Much better to be building sandcastles on our homemade plage than assembling posts about … well, just about anything. We used our time well. JoJo Thomson has cemented her status as the coolest young ( least-likely to be a) granny. Grandpa Barrie is undoubtedly every bit as daft as his ‘ Silly Sausage ’ title would suggest. Kids know best.

Anyhoo, we’re back. Expect more Notes, comments, celebrations of your work, book recommendations, restacks, fresh material … maybe even a short story. Oh, and stand-by, on 1 September we set off for three months of railway adventures. There’ll be words, images, ideas and musings about the places we will go and the things we will see .

Dreamy Hideaway - I

Is it just us? We spot the word ‘retreat’ and immediately reach for the overnight bags and check train times. We’d select a small pile of notebooks and favourite pens … add a good book and the speaker for chilled out tunes. Just weave in the evocative notion of a misty moorland, and some chance of being trapped by wild weather and we’d be off to this beautifully stylish hideaway on Dartmoor.

There is SO much great quality writing on Substack - to be fair, there’s also a surfeit of ‘look at me’, ‘how to write a viral Note’, and ‘this is how I got to 1000 subscribers in 17 minutes’ posts to wade through. Here’s our attempt to help you fast track your way to some of the better stuff … we call it:

So Good We Saved It

Dreamy Hideaway - II

We have simple tastes for our dreamy fantasy retreat. Simple lines, the sound of a babbling brook and mountain views. Far from the madding crowd. Just perfect.

Images: © Adolf Bereuter

Not On The High Street Substack

P H O T O G R A P H Y

When an exhibition space in Cologne becomes a work of art in its own right. Jessica Soffiati captures all the angles of the Istituto Italiano di Cultura.

Images: © Jessica Soffiati

A R T

Sometimes, the global climate emergency is SO overwhelming, we need the deft touch of artists like Toni Hamel to scoot past the flannel and political inactivity.

Copyright © Toni Hamel

The Road Not Taken

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Two roads diverged in a yellow wood, And sorry I could not travel both And be one traveler, long I stood And looked down one as far as I could To where it bent in the undergrowth; Then took the other, as just as fair, And having perhaps the better claim, Because it was grassy and wanted wear; Though as for that the passing there Had worn them really about the same, And both that morning equally lay In leaves no step had trodden black. Oh, I kept the first for another day! Yet knowing how way leads on to way, I doubted if I should ever come back. I shall be telling this with a sigh Somewhere ages and ages hence: Two roads diverged in a wood, and I — I took the one less traveled by, And that has made all the difference.

Robert Frost

Back next week, similar time, same place.