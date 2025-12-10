In a topsy turvy world, sharing positivity and optimism becomes more important than ever. As views polarise, nuance is needed; breadth and depth to counter shouty headlines and veneer-thin trends. This is our weekly celebration of the people and creativity that have inspired us, a reminder that art and ideas matter. Our idea is that we should lift folk up, because as someone wiser than us said, ‘ a high tide floats all boats ’.

We hope you are inspired too.

A R T

Art © Mason Pott

This week, we are drawn deep into the colours and arrangements of art by Mason Pott, a hyper realistic take on still life rendered in vibrant oil paintings.

P H O T O G R A P H Y

Photography © Martin Parr

As the death of celebrated British photographer Martin Parr was marked this week by folk with way more knowledge of his work than us, I was struck by the way he portrayed ordinariness, capturing the everyday lives of normal people.

A R C H I T E C T U R E

Images © Åke E:son Lindman

During our travels, Norwegian landscapes made a lasting impression; rocky outcrops reflected in mirror glass lakes, lush green mosses and lichens bearing vibrant witness to the freshest of air.. Maybe just add a simple cabin hideaway.

“Watch with glittering eyes the whole world around you, because the greatest secrets are always hidden in the most unlikely places. Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it.”

Roald Dahl ( via Mark Thomas )

Artwork: Studio in the Sticks for Feasts & Fables

We are fascinated by curiosity; perhaps it is one of those things you can use to stave off that sense of ageing, of becoming ‘out of touch’. But what makes us curious about certain things not others? What information are we thirsty for?

THE W R I T E STUFF

Words That Mattered

I have been thinking a lot about writing. To be honest, I had been thinking a good deal about the writing I haven’t done this year. The sum total, a paltry offering, of six original pieces of fiction. But then Matt Kendrick reminded all of us to celebrate what we have done, not what we haven’t. You’d be surprised at how half-full your glass can look. But there are always little improvements you’d like to make to your creative (life) practice; Jillian Hess reminded us that you can always up your diary game, while some folk might want to sharpen their journaling, if for no other reason than to have “something sensational to read on the train”. If that’s the case, amandine bula is happy to share how a 90-day habit became a daily ritual. What happens if the writing you have produced is not very good? Well, that’s surely the point of early drafts, isn’t it? A big thank you to Susie Thatcher for taking some moments to reassure us about the necessary process of writing (or any other form of creativity).

And what of the words themselves, not just writing about writing. Jeffrey Streeter has a gift with his prose, a gentle way of offering learning cloaked in beautiful storytelling. There are tales of songbirds to be found during a recital by a favourite ‘songbird’ Natalie Dessay. What then of a wren emerging into the frosty sharpness of winter’s silence to strike up the melody of its forebears. The words of David Knowles are melody too. Do read David’s piece and take a moment to slide down into the comments where you will discover a gentle exchange between writers who admire one another’s craft … two Davids, giants of wordsmithing. So I find that David E. Perry is also reflecting on wrens, and the proximity he has been gifted for photography and written observations.

Those of you who are writers may need a nudge, I know I do. Perhaps you have a burgeoning novel to hand; why not hone the opening into an entry for the First Five Pages prize at the Stockholm Writers Festival? You might prefer something pithier? Matt Kendrick is waiting for 100-word flash fiction entries to the Welkin (Mini) Writing Prize. When we were travelling, we thought a good deal about what home (and homecoming) meant to us. Fieldfare Press is looking for words that reflect on our sense of belonging, how home grounds us.

ENOUGH ALREADY

Folk have been very kind about our recent travels, many travelling along with us, building wish lists and enjoying our ‘off the beaten tracks’ destinations vicariously. We’ll quietly add a few more tales from the road, menus from feasts and postcards from favourite places to those we’ve already gathered . So, you’ll be delighted to know this is the last burst of photographic memories.

Clockwise (from top left): Izmir | Bernina Express | Ljubljana | Venice | Border Crossing Bulgaria | Norway

That’s it for this edition. Back next week, same time and place

Cordialement

Barrie and JoJo