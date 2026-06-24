‘Field Notes for Curious Minds’, celebrating others, weekly. In a world where volume drowns nuance, and over-assertion parades itself as discussion and debate, we hunt out and share the quiet voices. We are unashamedly optimistic and positive, hoping to lift spirits. Expect art, photography, architecture and insights to the world around us. Follow our trails of breadcrumbs to find moments of calm, kindred spirits, and ideas to be woven into your life well-lived.

Reflections … from a hot spot:

Robin Williams’ character in Good Morning Vietnam famously announced it to be “hot, damn hot, real hot”. Those of us who live in various corners of France know what he was getting at. For we are in the midst of a canicule, a relentless heatwave. Traditionally, these ‘dog days of Summer’ ran from early-July to mid-August, but everything seems to have shifted in recent years and, here we are, nudging just beyond the Solstice and experiencing temperatures beyond the mid-30s. For a pale Scot who winced as cooling calamine lotion was smeared onto his scrawny 1970s frame, seared a resplendent ‘medium rare’ by the Cornish sunshine, it is the signal to retreat indoors, to become a hermit.

INSPIRED BY

ART

Bristol-based artist Diana Beltrán Herrera constructs elaborate sculptures of flora and fauna in vibrant paper and they are dazzling in their creativity.

© Diana Beltrán Herrera

INTERIORS

There is a growing appeal to thoughts of remoteness, the chance to hide away and disconnect. We seem to be spotting cabins and retreats at every turn.

Photography: © David Lauer

If you like that, you’ll love these:

A selection of Scandinavian summer houses; dreamy. It is SO hot, we had to gaze upon a snow-clad cabin in Slovakia. Our lovely friends Lottie and Jean-Marc include a woodland cabin among the choices at Margot’s Retreat. Plan your escape to the Ardèche region.

Talking of snow-clad … Aaron Rolph writes for Sidetrackedmag about his quest to photograph thirty Alpine refuges over the course of a single winter. In an age when we are reminded by the searing temperatures that snow-clad is under existential threat, this is a vital archive of what we stand to lose:

The ridge above is lost in white, wind tearing at the spindrift and needling my face raw with snow, until at last the dull shape of the bivacco surfaces against the rapidly dulling sky as night begins to fall. I can’t help but chuckle to myself about how much of an ordeal that was, while elated to have made it to safety. I secure my backpack to one of the cables that anchors the hut to this snowy ridge – a ridge barely wide enough to cradle this tiny box on the spine – before starting to dig out the door from snow. I hack at it with numb hands, gloves now so wet they’re doing nothing at all. I carve through hard-packed snow, fighting fatigue, and when the door finally gives I collapse inside, only the sound of my racing heartbeat keeping me company.

Aaron Rolph - The Architecture and Culture of Mountain Shelters

Photography © Aaron Rolph

“While there is perhaps a province in which the photograph can tell us nothing more than what we see with our own eyes, there is another in which it proves to us how little our eyes permit us to see.”

― Dorothea Lange

TRAVEL

“… a space for attention and curiosity …”

We do like the sound of Kissobō, a Japanese-style tea bar in Berlin.

“In Japan, there is a culture of kissaten (喫茶店), traditional cafés where you come to relax, be silent, and listen to music.”

© Clemens Poloczek

For those inspired by a Japanese aesthetic:

CELEBRATE OTHERS

Every week we seek out and highlight writers who stop us in our tracks with their words and ideas.

FICTION

“First a small tear appeared in the corner of Dad’s eye. Broke free and ran down his cheek. He ignored it. Otherwise, he gave no sign of recognition.”

That’s it for today. Back next week, same time, same place.

Barrie and JoJo