Encourage Meant

Encourage Meant

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Kate Hill's avatar
Kate Hill
2d

Thanks Jo and Barrie for keeping me in your thoughts and cold drinks and especially for pointing us all toward Irina's great Apricot recipes! Just what I needed this week as they reach peak market appearance in Gascony.

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Susie Mawhinney's avatar
Susie Mawhinney
2d

I am dreaming away here again... that beautiful view, from the Colorado cabin...

And Scott MacLeod's short fiction... so touching!

Many thanks for all you researching for US to enjoy Barrie.

Is it a little cooler there today? We are at a balmy 35c today... which would be wonderful were it not the same in class still!

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