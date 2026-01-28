Purpose

Because humans are prone to measuring things - including themselves - against societal norms, we can sometimes get trapped into judging ourselves. We reflect and decide maybe we shouldn’t do this, perhaps I should do that. And should is one of those tricky words, a symbol of obligation, an unfair weight we risk burdening ourselves with. I say all this because it has been on my mind in recent weeks as I ponder what to do with our ‘Encouragement’ in 2026. We started with a list of values in 2020, developed an archive of words about those values - words offered freely by folk we asked - evolved into a way of being that celebrated others first, and for four years offered free mentoring when asked.

Returning to my opening point, that mentoring felt purposeful … but it was always something I wanted to offer, not something I felt I should do. But still, the thought nags at you that once you start, you can’t let folk down. Never more so than when you think about stopping something to give yourself capacity to consider new ideas, including things that might be just for you. This is our gentle encouragement to take a deep breath and make those decisions, not based on obligation, habit or ‘shoulds’. Trust the values you set out, judge what is right for you based on those measures, and quietly, confidently, make the call.

Research is formalised curiosity. It is poking and prying with a purpose.

Zora Neale Hurston

ART … is often best delivered when artists are wholly disconnected from technology. In an otherwise hyper-connected world, artist Yuko Shimizu teaches at offline retreats. Her work is whimsical, imaginative and playful.

Artwork © Yuko Shimizu

ARCHITECTURE

We often return to Ignant Magazine to remind ourselves how much we love the designed-in simplicity of Villa Slow. Once a stone ruin, it is now a restful longhouse style property in Northern Spain. If you love it too, you can stay.

As featured in © Dezeen

“Travel changes you. As you move through this life and this world you change things slightly, you leave marks behind, however small. And in return, life — and travel — leaves marks on you.”

Anthony Bourdain

PHOTOGRAPHY … is one of the ways we all capture our travel memories, a way of keeping them safe until we can return home where we revisit them to summon up a sense of the adventures we have lived through. Travel photography also allows us to see the world through the eyes of others.

Photography: 1. ©Matei Maracineanu (Romania) | 2. © Kabiur Rahman Riyad (Bangladesh) | 3. © Dashwater Gopal Krishna Bade (India)

TRAVEL

This week, we have been searching through our own images from 3 months of interrail travel, reminding ourselves how much we loved Siena. It was also an excuse to look afresh at some of the other ‘postcards’ we sent along the way.

Curate

Over the course of a week, we scan the horizon, bookmarking, saving, tagging the things that catch our eye. We note some things, capture the odd idea or two. Then, on a Tuesday or Wednesday, we - metaphorically speaking - tip it all out on the desk and start to make sense of it, to see if there are any constant threads, or running themes, something that might turn into a coherent whole. Sometimes there is; other times, not so much. But maybe our random scattering will help with your thread of curiosity, or offer a theme you will pursue.

Mikey M. E. Rothwell was one of the first people I really tuned into back in our early days on Substack. Brilliantly researched work that encouraged readers to explore history through art, literature, poetry and photography. He has continued to nudge our curiosity in all manner of directions. This week we have been learning more about dinosaurs through the wonderful art of Charles R. Knight.

If the dinosaurs teach us anything, it is about impermanence … nothing lasts for ever, so celebrate now, live life now. As Vidya says in this beautiful essay:

What if we stopped treating our lives like something to be preserved and started treating them like something to be lived?

Living life nowadays comes in many different forms.

David Barton is gently encouraging us to slow down, to not wish our lives away, always scampering to the season we find easiest, trying to rush onwards. By slowing down, we might find that each season is enough.

Slowing down doesn’t always come naturally, so Emily Male has been showing, in her ‘Generosity of Spirit’ newsletter, practical ways of weaving slow and gentle into your week, ways of making slow living intentional.

We love how Petya K. Grady uses the intentionality of reading to steady herself, to wrap some control around life and all the things that pull us out of kilter.

Other folk rely on a list, a reminder of the way they want to live life. Not everyone write 93 Notes to themselves, but Jörgen Löwenfeldt did and a mighty good list it is too. You could steal a few ideas to start your own list.

For those of us who swear blind we’re ’not creative’ or ‘can’t draw’, maps are a wonderful way to overcome that blocker and set a course for your way ahead. We love the way Debs Stott describes her process for mapping memories.

