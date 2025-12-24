We have learned over the years what brings us joy. We have worked out what offers us peace and tranquility, and we put a premium on those things, gently shaping life to embrace our preferences. Over time, we have found ways to put ourselves at the heart of things without succumbing to any notion of selfishness. Knowing what makes you happy (and finding ways to do more of it) just makes sense. It brings a ‘ better you ’ to the moments when you are with others. We’ve learned that the more expectations are geared around ‘ the way we should all be ’, the less likely it is that we will be relaxed and at ease. We’re big on our traditions, not the traditions. Good food, movement and fresh air, the warmth of a log fire, curling up with books we’ve chosen, our own playlists, memories re-lived. That’s our kind of gentle celebration. One that we choose for life, not just for Christmas.

However you do the festive season, may it turn out exactly as you would wish it to be.

I N T E R I O R S

Images © Alex Lesage

Maybe, just maybe, all you want for Christmas is … no Christmas at all. You day dream of an island, drawbridge up, cute reading corners, calm spaces. Like this.

P H O T O G R A P H Y

Photography © Hayahisa Tomiyasu

The astonishing thing about four years of photographs by Hayahisa Tomiyasu of a ping pong table outside the window of his Leipzig apartment, is how little table tennis is played on it. A fascinating study of unexpected consequences.

C R E A T I V I T Y

Artwork © Brian Dettmer

Do not throw away those old books. Artist Brian Dettmer could repurpose them.

“Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn't before! What if Christmas, he thought, doesn't come from a store. What if Christmas...perhaps...means a little bit more!”

Dr Seuss- How The Grinch Stole Christmas

CATCHING OUR EYE

I have notebooks brimful of ideas. Over the years, some of them turned into the things we’ve done, the way we live, the people we connected with or the words we wrote. I have a plan - perhaps more of a gentle intention - to use 2026 to get better at note-taking, journaling, and turning thoughts into something of worth.

In this frame of mind, I was drawn to a podcast that I hadn’t come across before, A Thought I Kept by Claire Fitzsimmons … the premise sounds fascinating:

Imagine being asked this: What’s the one thought you’ve kept, the idea that stayed and changed something for you?

Check out the podcast:

The very lovely Matt Inwood gently reminds us that this season sharpens feelings of loneliness for so many people. So often this isn’t visible; be kind.

Books: We love that you can discover new titles through a reflection by Petya K. Grady on a year of reading and, at the same time, gear up for a year of (slow) reading in 2026 with Simon Haisell and his ‘Footnotes and Tangents’ community. Perhaps I’ll share my ‘2025 year of reading’ next week, though it will be the last time I write about it online - I’m inspired by Matthew Long to note down titles longhand and by the return of the Commonplace Book Club with Jillian Hess to capture more handwritten quotes and thoughts.

R E L I V E D

We owned a deli/coffee shop for five Christmases. In so many ways, those years making seasonal magic for others and having no capacity left to add frills to ours shaped the festive seasons we now love. These days (just like back then) there is good food - selling ALL le fromage in 2017 gave us a paltry cheeseboard on our big day - where once we sold wine we now buy it and raise a glass to ourselves and the year we’ve had. Even in our retail days, we were independent of thought; no mention of the ‘C’ Word until December, no special Christmas items we’d still be trying to sell in March the next year! The same now; there’s none of the consumerism of the festive seasons advertisers sell us all.

No presents, just presence. Keeping life simple, reflecting, enjoying the memories.

Clockwise (from top left): Shelfie | No Xmas ‘til December | Mrs Deli’s Xmas Cake | Treats Galore | The Gift Of Art | The Hamper Pixie’s Lair

Art for Christmas … George Bothamley has gifted you some at Art Every Day:

Caspar David Friedrich - Winter Landscape - 1811

Cordialement

Barrie and JoJo