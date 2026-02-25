Field Notes for Curious Minds
SPRING FORWARD
Regular readers may know we live in a rural corner of France, in an agricultural area, on the remnants of an old farm. We arrived with no skills, high ambitions and wild enthusiasm - soil would be improved, seasonal bounty would emerge from the potager (kitchen garden) and the verger (orchard) and we would live a version of ‘the good life’. Mostly, we remain unskilled, ambitions are tempered, and enthusiasm rises and falls with the mercury. We ‘support the local marché’ though our tomatoes, apples and potatoes have, variously, been bountiful.
Spring is in the air and little surprises emerging from our previously-improved soil remind us that much of this smallholding life is perseverance. For the record, it is also about putting right the things you did wrong (enthusiastically) when you first arrived full of fine intentions! Who would have thought composting would be such back-breaking work? Wait, what, you all knew?!!
How are your ambitions for the garden looking as Spring beckons?
STAY
We don’t know about you, but one evocative mention of ‘Scandinavian holiday home’ and we are lost in thoughts of long days, pine forests, lakes, cooking over fire, and sheepskins draped over designer chairs in wood-clad cabins.
ART
Way back in 2017 - right up to 2020 - this weekly newsletter celebrated the handpicked collection of produce on the shelves of our coffee shop/deli. Over time, it began to reflect a broadening of taste and a growing awareness of what our community of creative folk would be inspired by. In the past year, we have spread the net ever wider for our curations. But we never forget the artists we know, talented folk we are lucky to call friends. Here’s the thing, these artists make great art … yep, true, BUT they also need to sell their great art 👇
TOM FROST
JEMIMA ROBERTS
“If you ask me what I came to do in this world, I, an artist, will answer you: I am here to live out loud.”
― Émile Zola
TRAVEL
We have mentioned Japan as a future travel destination. We’ll keep highlighting it in an attempt to manifest the trip into being … a form of optimism over hope.
Kyoto - seen through the eyes of photographer Gui Martinez for mb! Magazine - is a bastion of tradition and yet, paradoxically, is also a hotbed of contemporary creativity, where young artists harness time and space to bring ideas to life.
ADVENTURE
Staying in Japan, perhaps we should let Sidetrackedmag remind us why adventurous skiers head for the Hakuba Alps near Nagano. Powder!
ART
Has there ever been a more important time for art and artists to fuel the power of protest? Out of Print, a retrospective of Shepard Fairey’s work was presented by the Beyond the Streets Gallery in Los Angeles in late-2025, a celebration of what the gallery called “the rebellious, democratic force of ink and paper.”
READING ROULETTE
Some things we read that might catch your eye too (do click the links)
I remember once someone couched the phrase ‘free range human’. It appealed to me then1 perhaps because someone has thought deeply and personalised the way they view themselves. Alexander M Crow calls himself ‘globally feral’ and this has created a life of exploration and a back catalogue of memories, notes and photographs. Alex is reflecting on travel through his Witness Notes series. The latest edition takes us to Portugal.
We are fans of the contemporary art of Roy Lichtenstein so we were fascinated to learn from George Bothamley just how divided the art world is about the way his work was influenced by other (uncredited) artists.
We have been writing and community-building on Substack since 2022. Wherever we choose to make our digital ‘home’, what we put into it is every bit as important as what we take out. Maybe that’s why we appreciate the generosity of reflections such as these by Jörgen Löwenfeldt built on a gathering experience and shared to encourage, inspire and lift others.
Somewhat jokingly I have called my strategy here my ‘no strategy strategy’. To be myself as much as possible and follow every impulse.
Barrie and JoJo
I am still drawn to the notion of ‘free range human’ness. I see it as someone who has lightened the load, shucked off the responsibilities of (home) ownership … someone who has the filters finely set to clean out the unnecessary, who controls what they can control and is unburdened by news, trends and the expectations of modern society. Travel, curiosity and openness feel like the foundations of such a life.
