SPRING FORWARD

Regular readers may know we live in a rural corner of France, in an agricultural area, on the remnants of an old farm. We arrived with no skills, high ambitions and wild enthusiasm - soil would be improved, seasonal bounty would emerge from the potager (kitchen garden) and the verger (orchard) and we would live a version of ‘ the good life ’. Mostly, we remain unskilled, ambitions are tempered, and enthusiasm rises and falls with the mercury. We ‘ support the local marché ’ though our tomatoes, apples and potatoes have, variously, been bountiful.

Spring is in the air and little surprises emerging from our previously-improved soil remind us that much of this smallholding life is perseverance. For the record, it is also about putting right the things you did wrong (enthusiastically) when you first arrived full of fine intentions! Who would have thought composting would be such back-breaking work? Wait, what, you all knew?!!

How are your ambitions for the garden looking as Spring beckons?

STAY

We don’t know about you, but one evocative mention of ‘Scandinavian holiday home’ and we are lost in thoughts of long days, pine forests, lakes, cooking over fire, and sheepskins draped over designer chairs in wood-clad cabins.

It is customary in the Nordic countries to spend the summer months immersed in nature, in a minimalist summer house by the sea, in a forest or set in some other scenic landscape.

ART

Way back in 2017 - right up to 2020 - this weekly newsletter celebrated the handpicked collection of produce on the shelves of our coffee shop/deli. Over time, it began to reflect a broadening of taste and a growing awareness of what our community of creative folk would be inspired by. In the past year, we have spread the net ever wider for our curations. But we never forget the artists we know, talented folk we are lucky to call friends. Here’s the thing, these artists make great art … yep, true, BUT they also need to sell their great art 👇

Tom Frost is a print maker whose work hits a sweet spot between contemporary reinterpretation and timeless classic. Check him out @theboyfrost

On The Wing

In her own words Jem is “ Me, Mum, artist, writer, poet, maker, Mid-Wales dweller. Professional daftswoman. Nerdy wordsmith. Playful, experimental, pernickety artist”

“If you ask me what I came to do in this world, I, an artist, will answer you: I am here to live out loud.”

― Émile Zola

TRAVEL

We have mentioned Japan as a future travel destination. We’ll keep highlighting it in an attempt to manifest the trip into being … a form of optimism over hope.

Kyoto - seen through the eyes of photographer Gui Martinez for mb! Magazine - is a bastion of tradition and yet, paradoxically, is also a hotbed of contemporary creativity, where young artists harness time and space to bring ideas to life.

Photography: © Gui Martinez

ADVENTURE

Staying in Japan, perhaps we should let Sidetrackedmag remind us why adventurous skiers head for the Hakuba Alps near Nagano. Powder!

Photography: @ Duncan McCallum

ART

Has there ever been a more important time for art and artists to fuel the power of protest? Out of Print, a retrospective of Shepard Fairey’s work was presented by the Beyond the Streets Gallery in Los Angeles in late-2025, a celebration of what the gallery called “the rebellious, democratic force of ink and paper.”

Artwork © Shepard Fairey

READING ROULETTE

