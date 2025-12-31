It’s been a gentle end to the year here at ‘Feasts and Fables HQ’. Many of you know we live in a very rural part of agricultural France, tucked away on a small farm (a smallholding). We have fruit trees and a kitchen garden and all manner of promises to ourselves to do more work to increase its yield and to improve the buildings. After a year brimful of adventures, there’s no better time to hunker down here and reflect. The people we’ve met, the places we’ve seen. But there’s a glance forward too. Adventures to come, perhaps. But it’s also a good time to think about those more routine things; trimming trees, preparing the ground, deciding what to focus on, what not to do; it’s an opportunity to think about where to invest … and with effort not just cash. I’m talking about the little farm, naturally, but if it feels like a metaphor for life in general, that might well be intentional. Then there are the rituals and habits we want to put in place because we know they make life better, they improve us. Gentle adjustments to weave into our day-to-day. We are sure you have your own ideas as you look into 2026. Whatever you have in mind, go easy on yourselves; plant some seeds, tend to them, harvest later. Slowly does it.

26 Intentions Feasts and Fables · Dec 28 Here’s my trouble … all the ideas, loads of intention, but no system for putting it into practice. So, I thought I’d write a list … not a ‘to do’ list, more of a prompt, a nudge back towards the intentions for when I slip off track. Read full story

I N T E R I O R S

Images © Mr Tripper

After a year in which we roamed throughout Europe by rail, perhaps it is no surprise that our eyes widened at this reimagining of luxury rolling stock.

Image: @ Mr Tripper

A R T

Absolutely spellbinding illuminated paper sculptures by Hari & Deepti.

© Hari & Deepti

Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.

Ralph Waldo Emerson

CATCHING OUR EYE

Our Christmas Eve book-buying tradition includes JoJo Thomson adding the upcoming year’s version of The Almanac by Lia Leendertz to our collection. Another wonderful tradition is the poem Lia creates from the month-by-month observations offered by members of her community. It is the story of a year told through simple nature notes and moments of everyday life.

We were in Paris right back at the beginning of 2025, two country mice emerging for the Surrealism exhibition at the Pompidou. We’re slowly getting to grips with how to make the city feel smaller, finding ways to minimise the overwhelm. A look back certainly inspires the next visit.

Images: © Feasts & Fables

There can be few better Paris-based writers than Samuél Lopez-Barrantes; we have been lost in his latest reflections on the city he calls home:

Paris swirls you around her mouth, she the steady hand and you the liquid. Whether or not she suits you depends on your willingness to be swallowed up.

An Attempt at the Inexhaustibility of Paris

The reason we live in the country not Paris, is a question of pace, not place. The seasons guide us here, not what’s in vogue. You can slow down here, do the things on your list another day; you can lose an hour, maybe two, in a woodland; stand still and listen to birdsong. It is ordinary, not exceptional. Perhaps that’s why we are drawn to these reflections by Clementine Barton an ode to slow.

Slow offers opportunities for delayed gratification, for moments to occur when they are meant to, not always when we want them to. Carlo Navato waited 43 years to bring his dream to life. This is a wonderful celebration of dreams; how a simple pair of shoes is as important as childhood imaginings brought to life.

And finally … we hope our travels ‘off the beaten tracks’ offered inspiration for your adventures in 2026. We know they brought a smile to our faces.

That’s it for 2025. Back next week, same place, new year.

Cordialement

Barrie and JoJo