Celebrate Others

Are we all guilty of thinking too much about being influential? Perhaps we worry about needing to be recognised … me, me … hands flung in the air craving attention. Do we always want some credit? Perhaps this world of hyper-connectivity is weighted towards the folk whose heads appear above the parapet and that compels people to behave in a certain way. Here’s a thing though …

What if your superpower is to create the conditions for other people to do their best work?

That’s where we fit in. We’re squarely in the camp of “it’s not about us”. We are so much happier shouting about other people’s talent than worrying whether folk know about us.

Why?

Because a. there are some amazing folk who deserve to be celebrated

and

2. there are plenty of people who relish trails of breadcrumbs that guide them to the ‘fab folk’.

And that’s what ‘Field Notes for Curious Minds’ is all about!

If a little day-dreaming is dangerous, the cure for it is not to dream less but to dream more, to dream all the time.

Marcel Proust

ART … was the only way early studies in flora and fauna could be brought to a wider audience before the advent of photography. In the 18th century, scientific illustrations were the way artists like Sarah Stone found their creative ‘voice’.

Artwork via Finch & Co

This portrait of the lives of the Haenyeo fisherwomen of Jeju is a brilliant example of the excellence at the heart of Sidetrackedmag. Compelling photography and immersive storytelling takes readers to places they might never be able to travel. If you have Apple TV, you’ll love this film too.

Photography: © Luciano Candisani

“But that's the glory of foreign travel, as far as I am concerned. I don't want to know what people are talking about. I can't think of anything that excites a greater sense of childlike wonder than to be in a country where you are ignorant of almost everything. Suddenly you are five years old again. You can't read anything, you have only the most rudimentary sense of how things work, you can't even reliably cross a street without endangering your life. Your whole existence becomes a series of interesting guesses.”

Bill Bryson Neither Here nor There: Travels in Europe

PHOTOGRAPHY

There is an ethereal calmness to the Swedish winter shown to us in images by Robert Rieger, as if time is standing still. But quietly Spring is preparing itself.

Photography: © Robert Rieger

THIS WEEK WE HAVE MOSTLY BEEN GRANDPARENTING

Play

Every time we spend moments with Olivia and Finley, aged 5 - “nearly 6” - and 3, we are reminded not to take ourselves too seriously, to get down to the serious business of play. We take the opportunity to laugh at ourselves, to make us the joke, for nothing more than the sheer joy of hearing giggles. My word, we all need as many laugh-out-loud moments as we can gather … if that means saying ‘bottom’ in a funny voice more times than you are ‘allowed to’, just say it lots and louder!

While many of us are day dreaming of sunshine adventures in the summer months, Marco & Sabrina are floating along the Nile. Wonderful images, a tasty recipe, and storytelling that makes you feel like you are exploring too.

Nishad Sanzagiri finds himself in Jaipur where fortresses and palaces bear testament to the enduring appeal of epic architecture. Here the light dazzles, turning buildings into artworks; truly, travel is the spice of life.

Standing beneath the original Ganesh Pol, with its floral frescoes still vivid after centuries and its mirrored arches creating infinite reflections of morning light, you begin to understand why architects still borrow from these forms, why they remain relevant in an age of glass and steel. The impossible balance between delicacy and power, between decoration and fortification, speaks to something fundamental about Rajput aesthetics, where beauty was never separate from strength but rather its most sophisticated expression.

When We Get Home, There Is Garden Work To Do

Our friend Mark Diacono is finding ways with words to bridge his wintry reluctance to get out in the garden and the planting season to come. But it is reassuring that even the most ardent gardener feels a twinge of recalcitrance!

Sowing in the heart of February - the best time for the sunloving tomatoes and chillis - is an act of such impossible optimism, something so at odds with the weight of the air, the coldness of the potting bench, the pinch in the tips of every finger, that it takes proper steel-yourself energy to convince yourself that summer will soon enough arrive.

Lesley is living life on the beautiful Isle of Skye … it might be wintry outside but there’s no harm in getting ahead of things by planting seeds indoors.

That’s it for today. Back next week - all giggled out - same time, different desk.

Barrie and JoJo