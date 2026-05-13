Encourage Meant

Encourage Meant

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Lin Gregory's avatar
Lin Gregory
4d

Another great selection - thank you...I love that quote from Juliette Binoche, it is so spot on!

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TenThousandJourneys's avatar
TenThousandJourneys
4d

Thank you 🙏🏽, Barrie! Writing and community - one can’t ask for more.

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