‘Field Notes for Curious Minds’, celebrating others, weekly. In a world where volume drowns nuance, and over-assertion parades itself as discussion and debate, we seek out and share the quiet voices. We are unashamedly optimistic and positive, seeking to lift spirits. Expect art, photography, architecture and insights to the world around us. Follow our trails of breadcrumbs to find moments of calm, kindred spirits, and ideas to be woven into your life well-lived.

INSPIRED BY

ART

Few contemporary artists seem to be able to time travel as well as Jake Messing whose ultra-realistic paintings echo the Dutch Masters.

Artwork: © Jake Messing

PHOTOGRAPHY

As we celebrate the centenary of David Attenborough who has done so much to bring an understanding of nature to us all, it is timely to reflect on the work of photographer Paul Nicklen who does the same through his work.

© Paul Nicklen

Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.

Ralph Waldo Emerson

ARCHITECTURE

When is a house extension not a house extension? Perhaps when two new buildings are added to the footprint to create extra space. Here, we love how light is drawn in and the outside is reflected in feature windows.

Photography © Moxon Architects

“The things that writing depends on are so complicated, and almost inarticulable”

George Saunders ~ short story writer

WHAT WE’VE BEEN WRITING

Last week, we mentioned that Barrie is creating new fiction.

‘Just Write, Right’ is a creative practice in the making, the unfolding story of the joy of writing fiction. Last week, the project turned three; to celebrate, there are to be 30 days of writing, 30 new stories; this week, the first digest of new work.

More here 👇

SAMPLE

Coming soon, in the next collection of new pieces, ‘Dear Diary’:

Friday 13 February 2007

Dear Diary - today I met her. I was sure she would be ‘ the one ’. Simone. Tall - willow’y, is that the word - short hair, darker than I like but the right length, a little boyish if the truth be told. She said we should meet for coffee. But, dearest diary , what is a man to do. She laughed at my almond milk. Then there was the fuss she did not make of Mr Holmes. I get that dachshunds are not everyone’s favourite, and a fuchsia-coloured harness and lead is a little ‘fussy’ but I don’t think Simone really gave him a chance.

Stick around for the full story

“They were saying that painting was going to disappear because we had cameras, or that theater was going to die when cinema arrived. So I don’t think you should be worried. It’s called artificial intelligence. It’s not spiritual intelligence or human intelligence.”

Juliette Binoche ~ actress

THINGS THAT CAUGHT THE EYE

That’s it for today. Back next week, same time, same place.

Barrie and JoJo