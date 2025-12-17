In a topsy turvy world, sharing positivity and optimism becomes more important than ever. As views polarise, nuance is needed; breadth and depth to counter shouty headlines and veneer-thin trends. This is our weekly celebration of the people and creativity that have inspired us, a reminder that art and ideas matter. Our idea is that we should lift folk up, because as someone wiser than us said, ‘ a high tide floats all boats ’.

We hope you are inspired too.

I N T E R I O R S

Images © Yellows Studios | José Campos | Yellows Studios

Sometimes, when winter is getting folk down, day dreams of warmer seasons are needed to lift the spirits. A Danish summerhouse is the perfect pick-me-up.

P H O T O G R A P H Y

Photography © Dan Lincoln Harris

We might be day dreaming about sunnier climes and yet, the wintery tones of icy images by photographer Dan Lincoln Harris celebrate a chilled out season.

A R T

Artwork © Sabrina Bockler

Expect the unexpected with this imaginative maximalist art by Sabrina Bockler.

”One of the most beautiful gifts in the world is the gift of encouragement. When someone encourages you, that person helps you over a threshold you might otherwise never have crossed on your own.

John O’Donohue

A D V E N T U R E

2026 is a year that will feature two adventures for JoJo Thomson. Later in the year, there will be a hike in the Alps to mark a friend’s milestone birthday. But for now, everything - including a training regime starting on Sunday - is focused on She Ultra, a 50-kilometre trail running event on the Llyn Peninsula, Wales.

We have ordered in some back issues of running magazine Like The Wind and I have been scouting around for inspirational stories of runners in thrilling places.

Sidetracked Magazine always comes up with the best stories and the finest photography. How about running along the ridges of Japan’s Northern Alps, In The Footsteps of Banryu, a monk known as the ‘father of Japanese alpinism’?

THE W R I T E STUFF

The Words We’ve Been Reading

It has been the sort of week when I have rarely sat down to the reading equivalent of a ‘three course meal’. I’ve been snacking, a tasting menu if you will. There’s been a nibble of this, a small helping of that … side orders of photography and art … occasionally, it has been easier to let others choose with a selection of their favourites. It has been a week of collections, curations and curiosities.

Our friend Matthew Long is back with his latest Commonplace, notes on music, books and the writers that have caught his eye. Always intelligent and discerning, these curations send you down all manner of delightful rabbit holes.

The consistently excellent George Bothamley has gathered a collection of art where the predominant colour palette is white. Boring? Not one bit.

When it comes to photography by Mark Foard take white and add black. A week’s worth of winter wonderland images, snow clad and atmospheric.

Talking of winter photography, there’s more. Andy Adams is a champion of others, a celebrator of the craft of photography and the people who practice it. Renowned artist or enthusiastic amateur, everyone is included, cheered on actively and energetically, whatever the season. Encouragement writ large.

This is the time of year many folk look forward, planning next steps, new habits, listing resolutions. But David Barton reminds us of the power of a glance back.

(R E) C Y C L E

With all our rail travel, it is easy to forget that there was another adventure this year - 22 days of bike touring to mark a milestone 60th birthday. I pedalled 2000 kilometres through Scotland, England, (briefly) in Northern Spain, and France; from Forres (where I was born) to Collioure.

Clockwise (from top left): So It Begins | Col d’Aubisque | Fuel | Kirkstone Pass | How Much Further | Admin

I wrote a couple of pieces to reflect on memories and mountains. Perhaps I might treat myself to a re-read, a chance to relive the adventure, to inspire the next one.

