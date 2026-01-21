This is a January note about intention. No, don’t worry, not one of those ‘ hey I made a resolution and I’m three weeks in ’ sort of notes. More of a longer term reassurance that the things you set out to try can stick; those things born of circumstance / intention / resolve can become your norm. You might need to hear that if your thing is proving harder to stick to than you imagined. So, yesterday, we rented a car to do some chores. We had a pile of recycling; there were two empty gas bottles to exchange; we really needed to top up the pantry (do people still say pantry ?); and if things had worked out with the rendezvous we are trying to make, there could have been a bonus trip to Poitiers; oh, yes, and a slack handful of 60 litre bags of organic compost are needed to kickstart this season’s growing. Here’s the thing, for two and a half years we haven’t owned a vehicle. Trains work for long distances, plus occasional vehicle hires for the moments when the list of jobs requires it or we have visitors and need the insurance of being able to react quickly if things go awry. The rest? We hop on our bikes for anything from the 26-kilometre round trip to the marché and our favourite boulangerie, 70 kilometres to the cake shop, a smidge over 100 kms for JoJo’s favoured swim spot. Rain, snow, wind or shine, two wheels works most of the time. Intention has become our normal.

Up early, waiting for the day to brighten | a windy day, not ideal for cycling but great for the energy | the long straight road home, epic skies and wildlife (11 deer, 3 herons, one mad January hare)

'How do you do it?' said night. 'How do you wake and shine?' "I keep it simple,' said light. 'One day at a time.'

Lemn Sissay

ART … is an escape into imagination, a hiding place from the reality of a harsh world. This week we travelled with Gabe Benzur to new exotic worlds.

INTERIORS

When we bought our French farmhouse, the kitchen was a blank canvas but we had a modest budget and needed to live in the space for a while. Step forward freestanding IKEA units and time to day dream. Every now and then, we imagine what it could be. Warm wood is a tempting palate.

ADVENTURE … comes in every shape and size. Some require skill, others endurance. Heat here, cold there. Height, depth or distance. Sidetrackedmag layers in the uniqueness of purpose that makes each adventure belong to the people who imagine the expedition into being; people like Michal Lukaszewicz and Karolina Gawonicz who travelled deep into Canada to seek out a cache of filmmaking equipment abandoned 100 years before.

CAPTURE: Travel photography can often be distilled down to a notion of ‘capturing the sights’. But what if it is not just about the incredible landscapes of Georgia but also about recording a way of life and what it takes to survive?

Just Write, Right

Occasionally, Mr Fables writes a story … most often they are short tales, 100-word flights of fancy. Once in a while, they are a little longer, more substantial.

READ

Umberto Eco famously had a library of over 30,000 volumes, a place to lose himself. Carlo Navato is heading that way too and we applaud his commitment to ‘Books Glorious Books’. Perhaps, like Lucy Fuggle he has books that are illustrated so beautifully you want to live in them. Some books - like Booker Prize winner Flesh - are so sparse it would be impossible to occupy them but an excellent viewing can be arranged with this review by Ingrid Haring-Mendes.

WRITE

Olia Hercules writes cookbooks but her writing is so much more than that. A powerful voice for the people of Ukraine, she is also inspiring young writers with this encouraging letter. We were reminded of A Velocity of Being, a collection of open letters about the magic of reading. This week, I relished When Margins Become an Exhibition by Dr. Jaffer Latief Najar published in The Fiction Journal, the start of a serialisation by Ben Wakeman, and an apocryphal tale by Iskander.

REMEMBER Some folk write, others commit themselves to remembering through photography. Paul Maven doesn’t think he’s good at capturing trees but we beg to differ. Counterintuitively, recording a busy place during its quietest moments provides the most interesting shots as Giulia Hepburn shows. We have M. E. Rothwell to thank for reminding us that history owes a good deal to visual storytellers like Frank Hurley. Finally, Sarah Mason is keen to improve your photography if you are a creative running a small business.

That’s it for today. Back next week, same time and place.

Barrie and JoJo