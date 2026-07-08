Encourage Meant

Encourage Meant

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Terry Freedman's avatar
Terry Freedman
2d

Thanks very much for the mention. 😀

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1 reply by Feasts and Fables
Justin Deming's avatar
Justin Deming
3d

What gorgeous views of the Pyrenees, Barrie. I hope to see them in person someday!

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