‘Field Notes for Curious Minds’, celebrating others, weekly. In a world where volume drowns nuance, and over-assertion parades itself as discussion and debate, we hunt out and share the quiet voices. We are unashamedly optimistic and positive, hoping to lift spirits. Expect art, photography, architecture and insights to the world around us. Follow our trails of breadcrumbs to find moments of calm, kindred spirits, and ideas to be woven into your life well-lived.

A blank page …

Most weeks I arrive on newsletter day with something ‘part-formed’. There is a draft, perhaps an article or two, the structure around which to build the latest edition of our weekly curation. Not this week. Today, I am faced with a blank page. In a ‘good morning’ exchange of notes, Mark Thomas asks me how I feel about that. So nice to be asked a question … I’m a little out of practice in answering. It turns out I am undaunted … I’d go as far as to say relaxed. This newsletter, or a version of it, has been arriving weekly for over nine years, so perhaps there is a quiet confidence that ‘something’ will emerge. Not least because the world we are curious about is brimful of interesting, inspiring, thought-provoking work that we get excited about sharing. There is no shortage of people whose work, ideas and creativity deserves to be amplified. So the blank page is an invitation, not an absence. Unlike - if you are anything like me - the first page of a new notebook where the blank first page feels like a challenge too far. That blank page feels like an admonition, a warning that only the VERY best work should be presented to it, for fear of putting a hex on the remaining pages. I swapped notes with Lesley about this earlier in the week. But, fear not, although the blank page of this newsletter is no less worthy of ‘the VERY best work’, I just happen to be more confident about its shape than my notes that I hope might stir themselves into short stories or thoughtful articles. Those blank pages are tricksy. Anyhoo, on with the curation … it looks like I’ve just started!

INSPIRED BY

PHOTOGRAPHY

‘Walk a mile in someone else’s shoes’, they say. But what about seeing the natural world from a bug’s perspective . That’s what Theo Bosboom does.

“Stand in any forest and look up, and it’s hard not to be mesmerized by the swaying of tall trees and their elegant canopies casting shade onto the woodland floor. But imagine being an ant or beetle and peering up at the stems of wild geraniums, garlic, or buttercups and experiencing the same sensation. For photographer Theo Bosboom , this ground-level view of flowers and plants gave rise to a series that captures them in the way we might photograph a grove of towering, ancient sequoias.”

© Theo Bosboom

ADVENTURE

Next week we will be ‘adventuring’ in the Pyrenees. The old man will cycle up some hills; JoJo will be hiking, her final preparations for an upcoming Tour du Mont Blanc. In a timely coincidence, we found ourselves re-reading these reflections by Alex Roddie for Sidetrackedmag about what adventure means .

This is not our first trip to the Pyrenees … there is a draw to this magical place of high mountains, deep valleys, and turquoise glacial rivers that is hard to explain. Recent planning has been an excuse to re-read a piece I wrote about the ‘ mountains of the mind ’ that form part of the lure.

© Feasts and Fables - Views from a Pyrenean Adventure

Would you tell me, please, which way I ought to go from here?"

"That depends a good deal on where you want to get to."

"I don't much care where –"

"Then it doesn't matter which way you go.”

― Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland

ARCHITECTURE

Often, the most popular articles in these curations prove to be cabins, retreats and hideaways, impeccably designed, and full of stylish ideas. Staying in the Pyrenees - on the Spanish side - we find a modular summer home .

Photography © José Hevia

If you like the Pyrenean summer house, you might also love:

A design for a mountainside refuge . This clever adaptation of an old stone built house , and the spectacular views of the mountains it realises.

“Climb the mountains and get their good tidings. Nature's peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees. The winds will blow their own freshness into you, and the storms their energy, while cares will drop away from you like the leaves of Autumn.” John Muir

CELEBRATE OTHERS

Every week we seek out and highlight writers who stop us in our tracks with their words and ideas. Do, please, click a link or two and discover some amazing folk

Catania caught our eye during a 3-month interrail adventure:

That’s it for today. Back next week, same time, same place.

Barrie and JoJo