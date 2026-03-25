Field Notes for Curious Minds
(12/2026)
Content
The dictionary offers two or three definitions of content.
For our purposes we’re going for “a state of peaceful happiness” (because one alternative - “a state of satisfaction” - sounds a bit ‘full of ourselves’).
In an increasingly febrile world ‘peaceful happiness’ is to be treasured. From our tranquille corner of rural France, we unashamedly seek out the gentle folk, the people living calm lives, those who measure life through moderation, simplicity and seasonality. After a week of hefting ourselves to our two acres, days spent doing nothing noteworthy beyond preparing the ground for seedlings, cutting back overgrown corners of an old orchard, and taming a winter’s worth of growth in the meadow that wraps itself around our farmhouse, we have delighted in words by others living similar gentle existences.
How do you find your ‘state of peaceful happiness’?
Maybe the willingness to slow down, to be less effective not more, is one of the keys to enjoying life more.
Mattias Olsson - Campfire Stories
DESIGN
The fluidity of furniture designed by Bae Se Hwa mirrors the contours of the human body and is created using a process of steam heating. Stunning.
The South Korean designer Bae Se Hwa draws inspiration from baesanimsu; an architectural philosophy that considers the ideal position of a home as being one with a mountain at its back, and a river at its front.
ART
The colour palate of illustrations by Xiao Hua Yang seems to add an eerie intensity to the work, somehow deepening your emotional connection to it.
In New York City-based illustrator Xiao Hua Yang’s work, reality isn’t escaped from but gently shifted. Imagination is left to wander, but it always circles back. Inspired by dreams, books, passing observations and the small events in daily life, each piece carries a subtle emotional charge, be it through the motion of a time-lapsed starry sky or gorgeous spectrums of colour refracting off surfaces of water.
Mèrak (noun) (Serbo-Croatian)
Pursuit of small daily pleasures that all add up to a great sense of happiness and fulfilment
INTERIORS
Whatever you call them - settee, sofa, couch - they dominate our spaces. But what happens when the settee is built in, when it becomes one with the room?
READING ROULETTE
We promised some pieces by folk living in gentle and simple ways, written about in a manner that shows readers they can do the same in their own way (do click the links):
Dr. Mariana Calleja Ross offers simple, actionable enthusiasm for healthy ways of living. We love this encouragement towards more movement, with links to previous fine pieces about Radio Taiso **
** Coincidently, Dr.K from Tokyo shared the results of research projects into Radio Taiso that identify clear benefits.
We moved to our rural setting in France in October 2022. For the first time, we have land to nurture and growing seasons to manage as our ancient trees produce healthy volumes of fruit needing to be preserved. We initially thought of our tiny farm as a basecamp for adventures, so we hadn’t fully committed to smallholding … until this year. We are in awe of Lesley (and husband Hugh) who put so much hard work into their crofting life on Skye, leveraging the multiplying effect of togetherness, sharing the load.
As we reflect on lives well-lived, we are (1) drawn to the magic of nature and the way Rania Rönntoft captures it … (2) inspired by seasonal rituals practiced by Kate Hill as she celebrates the awakening of Spring and her stewardship of Camont … (3) Emily Cuddeford nudges us closer to the moment we stop eating wild garlic from the freezer and head out to forage by the old railway line on the way to Celles-sur-Belle. Emily offers a recipe for Wild Garlic and Paneer Stuffed Parathas we’re sure to try (we must also catch up with the chat she recorded with Mark Thomas) … finally (4) we are still allowed to day dream about slow travel, even when we’re celebrating slow living on our farm. We love the idea of exploring the relatively unsung port cities of Cádiz and Almería with Nomad Foodies.
Art by Felicity Keefe takes us to places we want to lose ourselves in.
That’s it for today. Back next week, same time, same place.
Barrie and JoJo
A state of peaceful happiness sounds like a very good state to be in, B!
You say days spent doing nothing noteworthy - I see days filled with extremely exciting stuff! Imagine all the glorious food you’ll be harvesting over the months to come 😊
And speaking of glorious, another glorious collective and goodness here!
Love that first built in sofa and ALWAYS happy to see any work by Felicity. Whatever piece you look at, it always feels like you can take a deep breath and escape for a moment.
And a thousand thank yous once again for the little mention! Emily is an absolute gem, isn’t she. Was so honoured to have her as my first guest 😊
Thanks for all of your suggestions each week Barrie, there's always something that piques my interest. This time Lesley's post - her and her husband have my full admiration for the work they do, and Rania Ronntoft's spring greetings...beautiful in word and image.🙏