Content

The dictionary offers two or three definitions of content.

For our purposes we’re going for “a state of peaceful happiness” (because one alternative - “a state of satisfaction” - sounds a bit ‘full of ourselves’).

In an increasingly febrile world ‘peaceful happiness’ is to be treasured. From our tranquille corner of rural France, we unashamedly seek out the gentle folk, the people living calm lives, those who measure life through moderation, simplicity and seasonality. After a week of hefting ourselves to our two acres, days spent doing nothing noteworthy beyond preparing the ground for seedlings, cutting back overgrown corners of an old orchard, and taming a winter’s worth of growth in the meadow that wraps itself around our farmhouse, we have delighted in words by others living similar gentle existences.

How do you find your ‘state of peaceful happiness’?

Maybe the willingness to slow down, to be less effective not more, is one of the keys to enjoying life more.

Mattias Olsson - Campfire Stories

Our little corner of France, our Encouragement Farm (if you’re passing, pop in)

DESIGN

The fluidity of furniture designed by Bae Se Hwa mirrors the contours of the human body and is created using a process of steam heating. Stunning.

Design and Photography: © Bae Se Hwa

The South Korean designer Bae Se Hwa draws inspiration from baesanimsu; an architectural philosophy that considers the ideal position of a home as being one with a mountain at its back, and a river at its front.

ART

The colour palate of illustrations by Xiao Hua Yang seems to add an eerie intensity to the work, somehow deepening your emotional connection to it.

In New York City-based illustrator Xiao Hua Yang’s work, reality isn’t escaped from but gently shifted. Imagination is left to wander, but it always circles back. Inspired by dreams, books, passing observations and the small events in daily life, each piece carries a subtle emotional charge, be it through the motion of a time-lapsed starry sky or gorgeous spectrums of colour refracting off surfaces of water.

Artwork © Xiao Hua Yang

Mèrak ( noun ) (Serbo-Croatian)

Pursuit of small daily pleasures that all add up to a great sense of happiness and fulfilment

INTERIORS

Whatever you call them - settee, sofa, couch - they dominate our spaces. But what happens when the settee is built in, when it becomes one with the room?

READING ROULETTE

We promised some pieces by folk living in gentle and simple ways, written about in a manner that shows readers they can do the same in their own way (do click the links):

Art by Felicity Keefe takes us to places we want to lose ourselves in.

That’s it for today. Back next week, same time, same place.

Barrie and JoJo