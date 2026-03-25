Encourage Meant

Encourage Meant

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Mark Thomas's avatar
Mark Thomas
5d

A state of peaceful happiness sounds like a very good state to be in, B!

You say days spent doing nothing noteworthy - I see days filled with extremely exciting stuff! Imagine all the glorious food you’ll be harvesting over the months to come 😊

And speaking of glorious, another glorious collective and goodness here!

Love that first built in sofa and ALWAYS happy to see any work by Felicity. Whatever piece you look at, it always feels like you can take a deep breath and escape for a moment.

And a thousand thank yous once again for the little mention! Emily is an absolute gem, isn’t she. Was so honoured to have her as my first guest 😊

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5 replies by Feasts and Fables and others
Lin Gregory's avatar
Lin Gregory
4d

Thanks for all of your suggestions each week Barrie, there's always something that piques my interest. This time Lesley's post - her and her husband have my full admiration for the work they do, and Rania Ronntoft's spring greetings...beautiful in word and image.🙏

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