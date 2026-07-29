Encourage Meant

Encourage Meant

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Susie Mawhinney's avatar
Susie Mawhinney
2d

Thank you for all the fabulous short fiction links Barrie, I have just bookmarked all bar Caravan Writers Collective—because I subscribe already—as self encouragement to finish one of my many abandoned short story's.

I must nip on to Notes and catch up with JoJo's progress, I do hope the weather is being kind to her!

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Jill CampbellMason's avatar
Jill CampbellMason
2d

The conceptions you promote are beautifully articulated. If I were younger and more adapt at understanding how chats and subscriptions evolve, I would applaud you in person. Since I am not so adapt, I applaud you virtually because I love your concepts.

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