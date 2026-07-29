‘Field Notes for Curious Minds’, celebrating others, weekly. In a world where volume drowns nuance, and over-assertion parades itself as discussion and debate, we hunt out and share the quiet voices. We are unashamedly optimistic and positive, hoping to lift spirits. Expect art, photography, architecture and insights to the world around us. Follow our trails of breadcrumbs to find moments of calm, kindred spirits, and ideas to be woven into your life well-lived.

INSPIRED BY

ART

In an age of scepticism, we sometimes need the reassurance of art made up of thousands of hand-painted porcelain pieces. When the subject matter is butterflies, artist Rebecca Manson shows us both the fragility and strength of these captivating creatures mirrored in the materials used in the sculptures.

“Double Madagascar” (2025) by Rebecca Manson (porcelain, glaze, adhesives, canvas, dye, pigment, thread, 41 x 56 x 3 inches). Photo: Lance Brewer.

INTERIORS

There’s a certain irony that after a summer spent keeping the warming power of the sun out of our old French farmhouse, we are including a series of interiors designed specifically to let light in. But light and heat are not the same thing .

A POSTCARD FROM … the Tour du Mont Blanc

Images: © JoJo Thomson

JoJo is on the third day of her long-distance hike in the Alps. I couldn’t be prouder.

“Thousands of tired, nerve-shaken, over-civilized people are beginning to find out that going to the mountains is going home; that wildness is a necessity”

― John Muir, Our National Parks

PHOTOGRAPHY

For three weeks, we have been absorbed by the Tour de France, unquestionably THE greatest bike race on the planet. While the world is full of doubters, we prefer belief over scepticism, admiration over negativity. Sporting theatre .

Photography: © Peter Goding

Fireflies Patagonia is the Latin cousin of the original Fireflies Alps ride, first organised with backing of Sir Ridley Scott in 2001 to raise money for leukaemia research. Each consecutive summer the Fireflies Tour has woven a route over more than 20 Alpine passes before finishing in Cannes, pedalling under the rally-cry ‘For those who suffer, we ride’. By 2017, two Chileans, Polo Luisetti and Axel Brinck, had ridden several Fireflies tours through Europe and decided it was time to export the concept back home. Yet the seismograph geography of the Andes isn’t peppered with coffee shops, boulangeries, or gelato breaks. It doesn’t have hotels with beer on tap and fluffy pillows in every valley. There are no road markings telling you how far it is to each summit. Most of the time, the roads aren’t even paved.

Photography by Matt Maynard

ADVENTURE

If you have only recently discovered Sidetrackedmag you may not have had the chance to explore the archive through the portal of their smart new website. No problem; why not start with a gravel bike adventure in Chile with the Fireflies.

© Matt Maynard

CELEBRATE OTHERS

Every week we seek out and highlight writers who stop us in our tracks with their words and ideas. Do, please, click a link or two and discover some amazing folk This week, the spotlight is turned on fiction

That’s it for today. Back next week, same time, same place.

Barrie and JoJo