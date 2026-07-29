Field Notes for Curious Minds
(30/2026)
‘Field Notes for Curious Minds’, celebrating others, weekly.
In a world where volume drowns nuance, and over-assertion parades itself as discussion and debate, we hunt out and share the quiet voices. We are unashamedly optimistic and positive, hoping to lift spirits. Expect art, photography, architecture and insights to the world around us. Follow our trails of breadcrumbs to find moments of calm, kindred spirits, and ideas to be woven into your life well-lived.
INSPIRED BY
ART
In an age of scepticism, we sometimes need the reassurance of art made up of thousands of hand-painted porcelain pieces. When the subject matter is butterflies, artist Rebecca Manson shows us both the fragility and strength of these captivating creatures mirrored in the materials used in the sculptures.
INTERIORS
There’s a certain irony that after a summer spent keeping the warming power of the sun out of our old French farmhouse, we are including a series of interiors designed specifically to let light in. But light and heat are not the same thing.
A POSTCARD FROM … the Tour du Mont Blanc
JoJo is on the third day of her long-distance hike in the Alps. I couldn’t be prouder.
“Thousands of tired, nerve-shaken, over-civilized people are beginning to find out that going to the mountains is going home; that wildness is a necessity”
― John Muir, Our National Parks
PHOTOGRAPHY
For three weeks, we have been absorbed by the Tour de France, unquestionably THE greatest bike race on the planet. While the world is full of doubters, we prefer belief over scepticism, admiration over negativity. Sporting theatre.
Fireflies Patagonia is the Latin cousin of the original Fireflies Alps ride, first organised with backing of Sir Ridley Scott in 2001 to raise money for leukaemia research. Each consecutive summer the Fireflies Tour has woven a route over more than 20 Alpine passes before finishing in Cannes, pedalling under the rally-cry ‘For those who suffer, we ride’. By 2017, two Chileans, Polo Luisetti and Axel Brinck, had ridden several Fireflies tours through Europe and decided it was time to export the concept back home. Yet the seismograph geography of the Andes isn’t peppered with coffee shops, boulangeries, or gelato breaks. It doesn’t have hotels with beer on tap and fluffy pillows in every valley. There are no road markings telling you how far it is to each summit. Most of the time, the roads aren’t even paved.
ADVENTURE
If you have only recently discovered Sidetrackedmag you may not have had the chance to explore the archive through the portal of their smart new website. No problem; why not start with a gravel bike adventure in Chile with the Fireflies.
CELEBRATE OTHERS
Every week we seek out and highlight writers who stop us in our tracks with their words and ideas.
Do, please, click a link or two and discover some amazing folk
This week, the spotlight is turned on fiction
As well as offering excellent lessons, mentoring and encouragement to fiction writers, Matt Kendrick invites writers and publishers to select outstanding stories that he gathers in a monthly curation, Mondettes.
The TiF Team also champions storytellers, with weekly opportunities for writers to submit their work which is rippled out to the reading community. Guest Editors then pick their ‘best of the best’ for a Quarterly Review; to my great surprise, Anastasiia Shafran included my short story ‘The Devil is in the Detail’ in the latest Quarterly Review selection. Fair warning, it is a dark tale but one I am delighted to see recognised:
Extract: There are many ways of going to sleep. Some lead to a gentle awakening, eyes flickering, a moment of calm, reflections on the possibilities of the day yet to unfold. But, slump into a whiskey-sodden, post-fornication coma and the awakening is ruder than the bedroom antics that preceded it. Today it was the hacking cough that roused him, forcing his aching body to twist sharply as he hawked up biting acidity.
I tend to squirrel myself away, writing (or thinking about writing) in my own space; others draw upon the encouraging power of other writers, such as the Caravan Writers Collective. Maybe I need to rethink my approach.
Some writers are especially good at gathering others. Justin Deming has inspired many of us to pick up a pen to try his prompts for ‘Fifties by the Fire’. As the world burns, his latest short story reflects the terrifying truth of our fears, both individual and collective.
Vladimir Nabokov felt that an active and creative reader pays close attention to details that spark their imagination. Kolina Cicero reflects on a milestone birthday by assembling a list of 40 books that have shaped a life well-read. We will, I am sure, all have our own lists, many still a work in progress.
“To be a good writer, one must first be a good reader.” Stephen King
Thank you for all the fabulous short fiction links Barrie, I have just bookmarked all bar Caravan Writers Collective—because I subscribe already—as self encouragement to finish one of my many abandoned short story's.
I must nip on to Notes and catch up with JoJo's progress, I do hope the weather is being kind to her!
The conceptions you promote are beautifully articulated. If I were younger and more adapt at understanding how chats and subscriptions evolve, I would applaud you in person. Since I am not so adapt, I applaud you virtually because I love your concepts.