This feels like the perfect time to be all-in on reading.

Gloomy days, wet weather programmes, cosy corners (just add blankets and mugs of hot chocolate), all the ingredients for escaping to other worlds. Winter is the ideal moment to travel in your imagination; to meet new characters; to immerse yourself in worlds that you will only ever experience through the words of others.

Travelling provides an opportunity to make the miles skip by a little faster (or slower , if you prefer).

As Stephen King said “Books are a uniquely portable magic.”

We travelled from France by train to visit our grandchildren; I grabbed a Robert Harris novel, an easy read, what Alexander M Crow cleverly thinks of as a palate cleanser (so much better than guilty pleasure because we should never feel guilt over the pleasure of reading?). That well-thumbed volume is now on the shelves of the Oxfam Bookstore in Cambridge, replaced in a weighty rucksack by three others. But what gave us MOST pleasure? Olivia (age 5) LOVING the sound of words, reading with aplomb and with a huge smile on her face.

We’re thrilled to think of her future reading adventures.

BOOKS … make a home. It’s a bold statement but that’s a hill we are ready to die on. We have a beautiful, prized concave bookcase in walnut that our living space is shaped around. These homes, however, go to whole new levels of readability.

Images: Dezeen

Dear Ones Reading changed my life. Writing saved it. I can’t promise writing will save your life, though learning to express yourself can go a long way. But I can promise reading will change your life for the better. You’ll be smarter, savvier, you’ll have a way to connect to people of all ages and you’ll never be bored. What could be better? Love, Judy

Judy Blume - from A Velocity of Being, the most wonderful collection of letters to young readers about the magic of words.

CREATIVITY

I couldn’t remember if I had shared the astonishing paper cutting of artist Thomas Allen in an earlier edition of ‘Field Notes’ but, to be honest, even if I have they are SO worth another look. Such a ‘novel’ approach to art.

© Thomas Allen

“Imagination does not become great until human beings, given the courage and the strength, use it to create.”

― Maria Montessori

FEAST

In writing the poem of my life, the phrase ‘fried cheese sandwich’ would be the repeatable refrain that set the tone for an epic of feasts + fables. Pamela Yung may not be cooking at Flor in Borough Market right now, but this recipe for a cheeky fritto with melted mozzarella in its heart has melted mine.

Photography: © The Modern House

BACK FROM … A MAGICAL WEEK OF GRANDPARENTING

ARCHITECTURE

We love that Jim Olson built the first version of his Longbranch Cabin over 60 years ago as an 18-year old. Throughout his emerging career as an architect, his hideaway has - not surprisingly - evolved, gently blending with nature.

Images: © Jim Olson

What do you have planned for your Valentine? We bet it’s not as hot as the preparations Mark Diacono makes for the future:

Every Valentine’s Day, my wife knows she’ll hear those three special words from me: ‘Just sowing chillis’. It is my default day for sowing all chillis and the other sun lovers - peppers, tomatoes and aubergines.

When choosing the soundtrack for your love story you are spoilt for haunting music that soars like a heart bursting with love. In this melody of words, Matt Inwood flirts with Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings before falling head over heels for On The Nature of Daylight by Max Richter, which is currently plucking at heartstrings in the soundtrack to Hamnet.

TRAVEL - We have plans to make for a return to Sweden … island hopping, hiking, natural wonders and wildlife sound exceedingly tempting.

