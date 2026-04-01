Encourage Meant

Encourage Meant

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Betty Carlson's avatar
Betty Carlson
4d

Thank you for the mention, and I feel in great company with Kelsey and Lucy! I enjoyed those pieces too. Maybe I should go on a writing retreat in Seville.

As for keeping moving, we don't have a gym nearby either and I don't really like going to gyms anyway. I got an exercise routine going with some weights and a floor mat, plus we do regular walking. I like being able to do my strength and balance exercises at home, when I want to. And this year we have been more diligent about walking, although we still can't quite get ourselves to do it when it's raining heavily, which leaves some days out.

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Lucy Hearne Keane's avatar
Lucy Hearne Keane
5d

Thanking you for the lovely mention. Yes blue skies and heat are so badly needed at times. I want to book another trip as soon as possible. Great uplifting and encouraging article as usual.

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