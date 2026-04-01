Just Move

JoJo stepped out for a walk. If you stroll behind the farmhouse and across our meadow to the chemin (footpath), you are into woodland before you can say “the trees sway in a Spring breeze”. There are choices on offer in this ‘doorstep mile’, different loops, different distances, the changes of the seasons.

Over the course of the past week, Barrie has been pushing a recalcitrant petrol mower this way and that - you remember that meadow we mentioned; it takes some cutting … sure, we could invest in a ride-on mower but where is the exercise in that?

Then there’s a physio appointment … when you don’t run a vehicle the 52-kilometre round trip might seem daunting; unless you are into your third car-less year and hopping on your bike is just ‘what you do’. And if you’re out anyway, why not divert via the supermarché and pick up some shopping.

The tarpaulin came off the big veg patch in the kitchen garden … JoJo broke up the soil and weeded, a fine workout. Barrie took the chainsaw to the ancient apple trees and trimmed the cuttings down to size, stacking firewood to season for future winters. Muscles ached, in a good way.

We have just been chatting to Dr. Mariana Calleja Ross about the part movement plays in our life-well-lived. Every day there are reasons to twist, bend, stretch and move … and not a gymnasium in sight.

How do you find ways to keep on moving?

If you are in a bad mood go for a walk. If you are still in a bad mood go for another walk.

― Hippocrates

In our little corner of rural France, we unlock all the natural movement we can; cheaper than gym membership, immersed in nature, breathing fresh air (okay, often gulping it into breathless lungs!), earning our healthy aches!

ART

The search for human-made art is more important than ever. We love these pencil drawings from David Morrison that add incredible depth to already hyper-realistic plants, seeds and flowers.

Artwork: © David Morrison

PHOTOGRAPHY

In an era when the truth can be manipulated by those in power, our ability to discern and to allow our curiosity to explore beyond the headlines has never been more important. We owe a debt to those who capture hidden stories that invite us to probe, to examine wider truths. The World Press Photo competition is a vital showcase for photographers like Ebrahim Alipoor whose 2025 portfolio captured the lives of cross-border couriers in Iranian Kurdistan:

Kolbars (border couriers) carry goods such as household appliances, mobile phones, and clothes, on their backs through treacherous terrain from Iraq and Turkey into Iranian Kurdistan. They work in incredibly tough conditions, for very little money, and at risk to their lives – both from the elements and from authorities.

Images © Ebrahim Alipoor

“Go, walk alone, nature remembers you …”

INTERIORS

It is easy to see why this home in Utrecht, Netherlands is called the ‘Light House’ when you see the way the design invites luminescence.

The ‘Light House’ was designed by eco architecture practice Woonpioniers. We were curious … a gentle ‘wander into the woods’ unearthed this interesting prefabricated cabin .

READING ROULETTE

We must have itchy feet … this week we seem to have been drawn to a suitcase full of travel writing (as well as booking ourselves a couple of early-April nights away):

It can be easy to conclude that France is really just Paris … so many words have been penned about ‘The City of Light’ that travellers often make their plans around its landmarks and the arrondissements that are home to them.

No-one explores the France beyond Paris as well as Betty Carlson who (1) takes us shopping in Pézenas, a beautiful sounding town ‘which boasts a dense network of artisans, creating and selling all year in their workshops-cum-boutiques’ … meanwhile (2) Kelsey Rose stayed local with a self-help writing retreat in Biarritz - 5000 words written, a visit to Les Halles for provisions, a sunset stroll, oh and a bit of a misunderstanding about (not-so) stolen cutlery. Before we finish with France, a quick reminder (3) that Paris also counts and who better to guide our eye than the erudite Aesthetic Nomads capturing the mood in elegant words and super-stylish photography.

Perhaps the lure of early-Spring sunshine is drawing you south. Escaping (4) to Seville Lucy Hearne Keane offers a fascinating introduction to a city blessed with blues skies, astonishing architecture and the lingering fragrance of orange blossom. Further south still and we find ourselves (5) travelling with Nomad Foodies to Olhão. We hid there for a few days last year and reading this we were immediately transported back to the taste of seafood, cool tiled buildings and warm Portuguese moments.

Olhão … seen through our lens (June 2025)

For those moments when we are refilling the coffers or other priorities outweigh the siren call to throw a change of clothes into a rucksack, living someone else’s experience can be a free ticket into some wonderful journeys. In this excellent piece (6) Kat reminds us that travel is not a list of to-dos designed to impress Instagram … it is not an AI-generated ‘best of’ itinerary or jostling with a thousand others for that shot. We are reminded that the best travel writing can be the best writing, full stop - insightful, atmospheric, descriptive … lived. And to prove the point, (7) The Midlife Nomad explains in beautiful prose that permission (to relish the journey) is as important to the traveller as an up-to-date passport.

That’s it for today. Back next week, same time, same place.

Barrie and JoJo