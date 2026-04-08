‘Field Notes for Curious Minds’ is a weekly celebration of others. In a world where volume drowns nuance, and over-assertion parades itself as discussion and debate, we seek out and share the quiet voices. We are unashamedly optimistic and positive, searching for things that lift our spirits. Expect art, photography, architecture and insights about the world around us. Hopefully, by following our trails of breadcrumbs, you will find moments of calm, some kindred spirits, and ideas to be woven into your life well-lived.

WHAT WE’VE BEEN READING

Living in France, we gravitate towards words and ideas about its culture, way of life, people and places. As we stumble our way through the novelties (to us) of the country we now call home, we are grateful to the folk who have gathered their wisdom over many years and who share it so generously.

(1) Judy MacMahon—Fondatrice is a fabulous advocate for the voices of those who have chosen to live here. This week, a celebration of ‘starting over, slowing down, paying attention’. Included in the curation is a (2) lovely piece by Valerie Rivera whose notes from South Western France hanker after Spring printemps, but note that ‘everything is almost’. Staying in France - and why not - let’s (3) travel to Arles with JJ Rose and learn how the town lives unassumingly with the ghosts of Vincent Van Gogh.

Two CURATIONS caught our eye.

We have celebrated Mark Diacono plenty but we’re here for upbeat, funny, insightful, generous words and soothing ways of being, so expect more. This week, (4) rhubarb and chance meetings in a small West Country town. Our favourite gather-em-ups know no limits and set no boundaries around the art of curiosity. They beguile with their eclectic sparkle, collections of loose threads that somehow weave the most beautiful tapestries. And thus (5) The Curiosity Dividend by Carlo Navato rewards the seeker of a variety of breadcrumbs trails and off-the-beaten-track pathways to greater knowledge and insight.

To conclude with our own loose threads, we have (6) Japanese cherry blossom gifted by Spiritual Japan Journal, (7) a quiet unfolding of April intentions with littlebakeryonthenorthcoast, and - on the eve of this year’s first micro adventure on our bikes - (8) an ode to adventures on our doorstep with Justin S. Bailey.

Do click the links and follow the trails of breadcrumbs. Let us know what strikes a chord.

“I knew, as every peasant does, that land can never be truly owned. We are the keepers of the soil, the curators of trees.”

― Lisa St. Aubin de Teran, The Palace

INTERIORS

It can be a touch maddening that interiors magazines have a habit of showcasing the exquisite work done by architects to house themselves. But when the finished project is uber-calming, mere mortals can forgive them.

ADVENTURE

As JoJo and I plan a micro adventure just 65 kilometres pedalling from our front door, we are reminded that Sidetrackedmag is always happy to champion those kind of ‘doorstep adventures’. This week we are drawing inspiration from this well-told and beautifully-photographed trip.

Those of us with adventure on our minds have a tendency to look outwards, to wider expanses in emptier corners of the map, but we forget what we might find right here at home. On a very few nights in Scotland a lucky watcher might see one of our fleeting northern visitors, the aurora borealis, and nowhere could be better to do so than the whaleback granite domes of the Cairngorm mountains. To go in hunt of the Scottish aurora, Ronan and I planned a mountain bike ride with a difference: simply to stay as high as possible, for as long as possible, and not to forget to look up.

Images © Ronan Dugan

ILLUSTRATION

Anna Wray infuses her simply realised drawings with so much character.

© Anna Wray

F E A S T

Long form writing is an art which rewards the reader with a gently unfolding but thorough narrative. In this case, the storyline mirrors the craft of writing with the tale of Endo Kazutoshi who spent decades climbing to the top of the culinary world only for a devastating fire to threaten it all. Writer Kieran Morris travelled with Endo to Japan in the aftermath of the disaster to witness how decades-long relationships, unwavering attention to detail, and laser-focused vision combined with mastery of craft to create the conditions for a return to the top table.

Read More: Endo Dreams of Sushi

Photograph: © Benjamin McMahon

“One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well.”



― Virginia Woolf, A Room of One’s Own

Meanwhile, JoJo Thomson has been spoiling us with the sort of culinary treats that earned her the title of ‘Mrs Feasts’

Easter Lamb | Jewelled Rice | Wild Garlic French Toast

That’s it for today. Back next week, same time, same place.

Barrie and JoJo